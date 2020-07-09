News briefs: Costa Rica will handle land borders differently than airports

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health system.

Here’s what you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica:

Land borders will be treated differently than airports

Costa Rica has maintained border restrictions since mid-March, forbidding the entry of foreign tourists. President Carlos Alvarado has said the country will begin allowing international visitors beginning August 1.

Wednesday, President Alvarado indicated that Costa Rica will handle the re-opening of its land borders differently than its airports.

“[The Tourism Minister’s] primary responsibilities in this moment are with attention to the pandemic, with the timeline we have for reopening airports,” Alvarado said. “We differentiate that from land borders — those are not ready for reopening — but we have a timeline for airports.”

Costa Rican authorities have otherwise not provided more details about how the country’s entry policies will change in August. The current border restrictions last until 11::59 p.m. on August 1.

No in-person classes until September

Costa Rica will not resume in-person classes until at least September, the Education Ministry (MEP) announced Wednesday.

Instead, schools will continue prioritizing online teaching and virtual learning. MEP is coordinating webinars for teachers, and it continues to create support tools for students and administrators.

Among them is a dedicated mental-health support line, Aquí estoy (2272-3774), which will be activated July 27.

If you or someone you know needs urgent assistance, psychological professionals are also available by dialing 9-1-1.

Costa Rica replaces Tourism Minister

María Amalia Revelo resigned as Costa Rica’s Tourism Minister due to health issues, President Alvarado announced Wednesday.

Revelo was hospitalized in May and was recovering at home from surgery in late June, according to the daily La Nación.

“I offer her my professional and personal gratitude,” Alvarado said.

She is replaced by Gustavo Segura, a longtime member of the Costa Rican Tourism Board’s (ICT) Board of Directors who has an educational background in economics and sustainable development.