  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Real Estate
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica will open its borders to tourists on August 1

June 26, 2020
A KLM Boeing 787.

A KLM Boeing 787. Amsterdam, anyone? (Courtesy of KLM)

Costa Rica will open its borders to foreign tourists on August 1, Health Minister Daniel Salas announced Friday.

At that time, the country will allow flights from countries that have controlled the spread of the coronavirus.

Salas did not immediately detail what countries could be included on that list, though the Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) has proposed allowing visitors from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

“We will announce that with more detail in an appropriate moment,” Salas said Friday regarding the list of countries.

“It will go hand-in-hand with what other countries, such as European ones, are managing.”

Salas also said Friday that the country has nearly finalized its protocols for arriving tourists. The country’s international airports have previewed some of those measures, which could include visitors presenting an epidemiological form created by the Health Ministry.

That protocol will be announced in July, Salas said.

The August 1 date applies to both Juan Santamaría International Airport, near San José, and Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste.

“We are completely ready for a prompt return,” said Aeris, which operates the San José-area airport, Costa Rica’s busiest. “We have prepared with the goal to apply health protocols under the supervision of respective authorities that guarantee the security and protection of passengers.”

Repatriation and cargo flights can continue throughout July, Aeris said.

Costa Rica’s borders have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, Costa Rica has allowed only citizens and residents (with some exceptions) to enter the country.

Tourism comprises an estimated 8.2% of Costa Rica’s GDP.

In 2019, Costa Rica welcomed 3.1 million foreign visitors, 4.1% more than in 2018. Those tourists remained in the country for an average of 12.6 days and spent an average of $1,400, according to the ICT.

Last year, nearly 235,000 people visited Costa Rica from Canada, while more than 500,000 people arrived from Europe.

In 2019, more than 1.3 million tourists came to Costa Rica from the United States, more than any other single country by far.

Related posts:

  1. Health Ministry forecasts long path for return to international tourism
  2. Costa Rica plans campaign to revive tourism when pandemic passes
  3. Health Ministry suggests ‘very gradual’ return for international tourism to Costa Rica
  4. No international tourism until citizen safety can be guaranteed, Health Ministry says

You may be interested

Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths
Sloth Sundays
1265 views
Sloth Sundays
1265 views

Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths

The Tico Times - June 28, 2020

Sometimes the front pages of newspapers don't reflect the goodness that exists in the world. That's why each Sunday, we…

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020
Costa Rica
21018 views
Costa Rica
21018 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 151 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 3,130 cumulative known cases, the Health…

Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours
Costa Rica
2518 views
Costa Rica
2518 views

Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours

The Tico Times - June 28, 2020

Three women died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica this weekend, bringing the country's death total due to the coronavirus pandemic…

LATEST NEWS

Arya, a two-fingered sloth, at Toucan Rescue Ranch Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths

 - Jun 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on June 28, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020

 - Jun 28, 2020
COVID-19 coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours

 - Jun 28, 2020
Air France Boeing 777-300
Costa Rica

Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July

 - Jun 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020

 - Jun 27, 2020
Santa Teresa de Cóbano
Costa Rica

Costa Rica is easing measures. Here’s what’s open [updated]

 - Jun 27, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths
Sloth Sundays
1265 views
0 1265

Slothy Sunday: Ending the weekend with cute sloths

The Tico Times - June 28, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020
Costa Rica
21018 views
0 21018

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2020
3
Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours
Costa Rica
2518 views
0 2518

Costa Rica announces three coronavirus deaths in less than 24 hours

The Tico Times - June 28, 2020
4
Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July
Costa Rica
1643 views
0 1643

Repatriation flights to and from Costa Rica in July

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2020
5
Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020
Costa Rica
21000 views
0 21000

Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 27, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 27, 2020