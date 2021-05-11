  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica beats the USA, wins third consecutive futsal title

May 11, 2021
Costa Rica celebrates its 2021 CONCACAF futsal title.

Costa Rica celebrates its 2021 CONCACAF futsal title. (via CONCACAF)

The Costa Rica men’s futsal team won its third-straight CONCACAF title with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Sunday.

The performance at the CONCACAF Futsal Championship also earned the Ticos a spot at the FIFA World Cup, scheduled for September-October 2021 in Lithuania.

Watch the highlights of Costa Rica’s victory below:

Costa Rica is considered the region’s top futsal team and has won the CONCACAF title four times. They also reached the Round of 16 at the 2016 World Cup, their best result to date.

The United States, Panama and Guatemala will join Costa Rica in representing the region at this year’s World Cup.

Futsal is a form of small-sided indoor soccer and is played between two teams of five players each. FIFA notes that “the small amount of space means players must have great technique and skill.”

The game was developed in the 1930s by a Uruguayan, and the first FIFA World Cup was hosted in 1989.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica’s ex-football chief Eduardo Li gets house arrest
  2. Costa Rica scores key victory over Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup Qualifying
  3. Costa Rica will face United States, Mexico in 2020 Olympics qualifying

You may be interested

Costa Rica purchases 2 million more Pfizer vaccines
Costa Rica
7 views
Costa Rica
7 views

Costa Rica purchases 2 million more Pfizer vaccines

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 11, 2021

Costa Rica on Monday announced it will purchase 2 million additional doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in order to…

Costa Rica coronavirus restrictions for May 2021 (updated)
Costa Rica
32 views
Costa Rica
32 views

Costa Rica coronavirus restrictions for May 2021 (updated)

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 11, 2021

The Costa Rican government has re-introduced weekend and weekday driving restrictions in response to an increase in coronavirus cases and…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, May 10
Costa Rica
67 views
Costa Rica
67 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, May 10

The Tico Times - May 11, 2021

There are 1,280 people in Costa Rica hospitalized with Covid-19, a new record, the Health Ministry said in its Monday…

LATEST NEWS

The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines arrived in Costa Rica on December 23, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica purchases 2 million more Pfizer vaccines

 - May 11, 2021
Route 27 San José-Puntarenas
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus restrictions for May 2021 (updated)

 - May 11, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, May 10

 - May 11, 2021
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Costa Rica

Costa Rica announces few new restrictions in face of saturated hospitals

 - May 10, 2021
San Juan de Dios Hospital, part of the Costa Rica Social Security System.
Costa Rica

Caja asks government to impose new Covid measures

 - May 10, 2021
Casa Presidencial of Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica gov. continues debating pandemic response

 - May 10, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 271,478
  • Deaths: 3,430
  • Recovered: 214,788