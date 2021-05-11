Costa Rica beats the USA, wins third consecutive futsal title

The Costa Rica men’s futsal team won its third-straight CONCACAF title with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Sunday.

The performance at the CONCACAF Futsal Championship also earned the Ticos a spot at the FIFA World Cup, scheduled for September-October 2021 in Lithuania.

Watch the highlights of Costa Rica’s victory below:

Costa Rica is considered the region’s top futsal team and has won the CONCACAF title four times. They also reached the Round of 16 at the 2016 World Cup, their best result to date.

The United States, Panama and Guatemala will join Costa Rica in representing the region at this year’s World Cup.

Futsal is a form of small-sided indoor soccer and is played between two teams of five players each. FIFA notes that “the small amount of space means players must have great technique and skill.”

The game was developed in the 1930s by a Uruguayan, and the first FIFA World Cup was hosted in 1989.