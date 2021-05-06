Quepos airport renovations (finally) underway

Renovation and expansion of the runway at La Managua Airport in Quepos began Wednesday and will completed before September.

“The flag was raised for the start of construction and expansion works of the landing strip of the La Managua aerodrome, in Quepos, the third most important at the national level, which will favor connectivity and tourism,” the Presidency informed.

The aerodrome will receive a parking apron, improvements to perimeter fencing and a new rainwater system. Security upgrades will also help the airport comply with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements.

Works are being done by the Costa Rican construction company MECO with a budgeted investment of 1.7 billion colones (about $2.7 million).

A renovated Quepos airport is a long time coming. Upgrades were first announced in 2017, but Costa Rican authorities later rescinded a building contract after the agreed-upon works never materialized.

Since then, the aerodrome has remained in a state of disrepair, including a runway in desperate need of repaving. The condition of the facilities has contributed to fewer domestic flights.

The administration of Carlos Alvarado has prioritized airport improvements as a way to boost tourism.

La Managua Airport serves Manuel Antonio National Park, one of the country’s most popular wildlife reserves, and the Central Pacific region.