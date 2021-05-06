  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Quepos airport renovations (finally) underway

May 6, 2021
The airstrip at La Managua Airport in Quepos, Puntarenas, Costa Rica.

The airstrip at La Managua Airport in Quepos, Puntarenas, Costa Rica. (via Casa Presidencial.)

Renovation and expansion of the runway at La Managua Airport in Quepos began Wednesday and will completed before September.

“The flag was raised for the start of construction and expansion works of the landing strip of the La Managua aerodrome, in Quepos, the third most important at the national level, which will favor connectivity and tourism,” the Presidency informed.

The aerodrome will receive a parking apron, improvements to perimeter fencing and a new rainwater system. Security upgrades will also help the airport comply with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements. 

Works are being done by the Costa Rican construction company MECO with a budgeted investment of 1.7 billion colones (about $2.7 million).

A renovated Quepos airport is a long time coming. Upgrades were first announced in 2017, but Costa Rican authorities later rescinded a building contract after the agreed-upon works never materialized.

Since then, the aerodrome has remained in a state of disrepair, including a runway in desperate need of repaving. The condition of the facilities has contributed to fewer domestic flights.

The administration of Carlos Alvarado has prioritized airport improvements as a way to boost tourism.

La Managua Airport serves Manuel Antonio National Park, one of the country’s most popular wildlife reserves, and the Central Pacific region.

Related posts:

  1. Watch: Iberia plane receives water-cannon salute as commercial flights resume in Costa Rica
  2. Video highlights Costa Rica entry requirements for U.S. tourists
  3. PAHO emphasizes risk of international travel, reopening too soon

You may be interested

PAHO says region’s hospitals are ‘dangerously full’
Latin America
1 views
Latin America
1 views

PAHO says region’s hospitals are ‘dangerously full’

Ariela NAVARRO / AFP - May 6, 2021

PAHO, the Americas office of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned on Wednesday that hospitals in the region are "dangerously…

IDB approves $500 million loan for Costa Rica
Costa Rica
4 views
Costa Rica
4 views

IDB approves $500 million loan for Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - May 6, 2021

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said Wednesday that it has approved two loans to Costa Rica totaling $500 million. "Costa…

Costa Rica coronavirus data for Wednesday, May 5
Costa Rica
24 views
Costa Rica
24 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for Wednesday, May 5

The Tico Times - May 6, 2021

More than 1,100 people in Costa Rica are hospitalized with Covid-19, a new record, the Health Ministry said in its…

LATEST NEWS

A hospital worker at Escalante Pradilla Hospital in Pérez Zeledón in September 2020.
Latin America

PAHO says region’s hospitals are ‘dangerously full’

 - May 06, 2021
Dollar exchange rate in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

IDB approves $500 million loan for Costa Rica

 - May 06, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for Wednesday, May 5

 - May 06, 2021
USA vs Guyana at the Gold Cup 2019
Costa Rica

USA books Costa Rica friendly with eye to World Cup rhythm

 - May 05, 2021
An airplane at the gate at Juan Sanatmaría International Airport, the busiest international airport in Costa Rica.
Business

PSA: Airlines end flexible travel waivers

 - May 05, 2021
Costa Rica

Costa Rica improves access to emergency contraceptives

 - May 05, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 260,535
  • Deaths: 3,326
  • Recovered: 209,335