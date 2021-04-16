Costa Rica to restart weekend driving restrictions

Costa Rica will restart its weekend daytime driving restrictions beginning this Saturday, April 17.

On Saturdays, only vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) can circulate.

On Sundays, only vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) can circulate.

The typical list of exceptions — which includes rental vehicles, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, and people driving to/from the airport — continues to apply. The official list of exceptions can be found here.

Costa Rica first established national driving restrictions in April 2020 to reduce non-essential travel and the spread of the coronavirus.

While easing most other measures, Costa Rica had eliminated national daytime restrictions in March 2021, but an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths over recent weeks led the government to reconsider. The reapplied weekend restrictions are the first response in this context.

The official site for driving restrictions and other coronavirus measures in Costa Rica is: https://presidencia.go.cr/alertas.