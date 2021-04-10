Avianca to offer direct flights between Miami and Costa Rica

Avianca announced a daily nonstop flight between the San José area and Miami, Florida, scheduled to start July 1.

According to a press release from the Colombia-based airline, the route will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft and is in response to passenger demand for direct connectivity.

“We are seeing an important opportunity to strengthen connectivity options for passengers traveling between Costa Rica and Miami, United States, making us start a direct operation between the two markets in July,” said David Alemán, regional director for Avianca.

“In addition, this decision responds to requests that travelers have been making to us.”

Tickets are on sale for the flights, which will be operated as follows:

Departs SJO at 10:35 a.m. and arrives in Miami at 3:38 p.m.

Departs MIA at 2:20 p.m. and arrives in Costa Rica at 3:23 p.m.

Avianca is far from the only airline with nonstop flights between Costa Rica and the Miami area. American Airlines, JetBlue, and Spirit all offer routes to either Miami or Ft. Lauderdale (FLL). Southwest Airlines also operated a route to FLL, but it has been suspended since the pandemic began.

Avianca says it will also maintain flights from Costa Rica to El Salvador and Bogotá, with onward connections throughout the Americas.

Tourism is one of Costa Rica’s principal economic drivers. Before the pandemic, it contributed to 8.2% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and created 9% of the nation’s jobs, according to the ICT.

Some 117,450 people visited Costa Rica in January and February 2021, down 83% compared to the same months in 2020 (699,673 people).

Costa Rica is welcoming tourists from anywhere in the world who purchase travel medical insurance. Click here to see Costa Rica’s entry requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic.