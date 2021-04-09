Costa Rica coronavirus data for Friday, April 9

The country registered 907 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, April 7; 877 on Thursday, April 8; and 914 cases on Friday, April 9.

Of the registered cases, 539 were identified by epidemiological link and 2,159 by laboratory tests.

The total cases comprise 110,037 women and 112,507 men, of which 195,153 are Costa Rican and 27,391 are foreigners. By age: 186,828 adults, 16,903 older adults and 18,706 minors, with 107 under investigation.

Costa Rica has tallied 194,760 recovered individuals: 165,527 adults, 12,787 older adults, 16,339 minors, and 107 under investigation.

As of Friday, 412 people are hospitalized with Covid-19. Of them, 199 are in intensive care with an age range of zero to 91 years.

Four deaths were reported on Wednesday, and seven were added on both Thursday and Friday.

With that, Costa Rica has reached 3,018 deaths related to Covid-19: 1,131 women and 1,887 men, with an age range of two to 103 years. By age there are 919 adults, 2,095 older adults and four minors.