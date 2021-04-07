  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica among top options for dental tourism

April 7, 2021
Medical tourism in Costa Rica

Costa Rican representatives at the event promoted the country’s offerings. Dental treatments are among the services most frequently requested by medical tourists. ((Francesco Pistilli/The Tico Times))

The rising cost of dental care in the United States paired with the high number of people without dental insurance has left thousands of people seeking other options.

Even insured patients in the U.S. might face high deductibles and low coverage limits — or learn that some dental procedures aren’t covered at all.

For that reason, many people choose Costa Rica for their dental care needs. Not only is Costa Rica a short flight from the United States, but it provides high-quality care that often uses the exact same equipment and materials as you’d get at home, all at a fraction of the price.

And, when you’re in Costa Rica, you’re never far from a relaxing day at the beach, a dip in natural hot springs, or a walk through the rainforest.

In some cases, costs for everything from implants to dentures to reconstructions can be anywhere from 50 to 75% cheaper in Costa Rica compared to the United States. That represents significant savings, even when factoring in travel costs.

Among the top choices in Costa Rica for dental care is Clínica Bíblica, one of the 10 best Joint Commission-accredited hospitals in Latin America. Its 80-plus specialties, including dentistry, make it a popular destination for Costa Ricans and medical tourists alike.

“My clinic is located here at Hospital Clínica Biblica, which is one of the best hospitals in Latin America,” explains Dr. Alberto González. “We love dentistry, so we have a whole team of physicians dedicated only to dentistry.”

Clínica Bíblica Hospital’s full team of professionals include maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists and prosthodontists. They perform procedures including dental implants and rehabilitations through crowns and bridges made of metal, porcelain or zirconium.

“It’s our goal to get our patient the best treatment they can have,” said Dr. González.

“I believe that a smile and a laugh is one of the most simple ways we can connect as humans. We care about that. We want you to smile, want to laugh, and we want to be part of that process.”

Clínica Biblica’s dental clinics are small, but they feature modern dentistry equipment and the hospitality for which Costa Ricans are known.

Procedures are typically performed under local anesthesia in the dental office. Patients with physical or mental disabilities can also receive care under general anesthesia in an operating room.

“Many of our patients come here scared. Maybe it’s their second, third attempt to get this done. We care about them,” Dr. González said.

“We want to be with you, hold your hand, guide you, explain everything we’re going to do. We’re going to be with you every step of the way.”

If you need affordable dental care but traveling abroad sounds daunting, Green Health Care Costa Rica (www.greenhealthcarecr.com) can help. The Costa Rica-based company, founded by a U.S. citizen, specializes in guiding medical tourists through the uncertainty that might otherwise come with seeking treatments internationally.

Their patient advocated concierge system matches patients with affordable hospitals and specialists, reducing costs by 40-70% without compromising on quality of care. From providing airport transportation to coordinating with medical professionals, GHC prioritizes good outcomes and satisfied patients — eliminating barriers that come between a patient and their dentist.

This story was sponsored by Green Health Care Costa Rica.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica dental tourism and coronavirus COVID-19: What you need to know
  2. Canceling and rebooking flights to Costa Rica
  3. All-on-4 dental implants or snap-on dentures in Costa Rica

You may be interested

Costa Rica issues sanitary alert over enhancement products
Costa Rica
6452 views
Costa Rica
6452 views

Costa Rica issues sanitary alert over enhancement products

The Tico Times - April 7, 2021

Costa Rica's Health Ministry has issued a sanitary alert regarding sexual enhancement products sold here under the name “Poppers.” While…

Costa Rica pledges more vaccines for elderly
Costa Rica
5 views
Costa Rica
5 views

Costa Rica pledges more vaccines for elderly

Alejandro Zúñiga - April 7, 2021

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (Caja) will dedicate 90% of available coronavirus vaccines to Group 2 — people over…

How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica
Dental Tourism
2836 views
Dental Tourism
2836 views

How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica

Dr. Andres Brenes / Goodness Dental - April 7, 2021

Dental veneers can be quite expensive in the United States. Fortunately, Costa Rica offers high quality, affordable dental veneer options…

LATEST NEWS

Do not purchase or use “Poppers,” the Costa Rican Health Ministry says.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica issues sanitary alert over enhancement products

 - Apr 07, 2021
Elizabeth Castillo, 91, becomes the first person in Costa Rica to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica pledges more vaccines for elderly

 - Apr 07, 2021
Dental Tourism

How to choose the best dental veneers in Costa Rica

 - Apr 07, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy
Costa Rica

Costa Rican clubs face U.S. opponents in Champions League

 - Apr 06, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2021 a vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and a syringe are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the vaccination center at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Costa Rica

AstraZeneca vaccine benefits ‘outweigh the risks,’ EMA says

 - Apr 06, 2021
A DHL flight with a shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrives at Juan Santamaría International Airport on February 17, 2021.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will receive first AstraZeneca vaccine shipment this week

 - Apr 06, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 219,846
  • Deaths: 3,000
  • Recovered: 193,857