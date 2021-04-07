Costa Rica among top options for dental tourism

The rising cost of dental care in the United States paired with the high number of people without dental insurance has left thousands of people seeking other options.

Even insured patients in the U.S. might face high deductibles and low coverage limits — or learn that some dental procedures aren’t covered at all.

For that reason, many people choose Costa Rica for their dental care needs. Not only is Costa Rica a short flight from the United States, but it provides high-quality care that often uses the exact same equipment and materials as you’d get at home, all at a fraction of the price.

And, when you’re in Costa Rica, you’re never far from a relaxing day at the beach, a dip in natural hot springs, or a walk through the rainforest.

In some cases, costs for everything from implants to dentures to reconstructions can be anywhere from 50 to 75% cheaper in Costa Rica compared to the United States. That represents significant savings, even when factoring in travel costs.

Among the top choices in Costa Rica for dental care is Clínica Bíblica, one of the 10 best Joint Commission-accredited hospitals in Latin America. Its 80-plus specialties, including dentistry, make it a popular destination for Costa Ricans and medical tourists alike.

“My clinic is located here at Hospital Clínica Biblica, which is one of the best hospitals in Latin America,” explains Dr. Alberto González. “We love dentistry, so we have a whole team of physicians dedicated only to dentistry.”

Clínica Bíblica Hospital’s full team of professionals include maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists and prosthodontists. They perform procedures including dental implants and rehabilitations through crowns and bridges made of metal, porcelain or zirconium.

“It’s our goal to get our patient the best treatment they can have,” said Dr. González.

“I believe that a smile and a laugh is one of the most simple ways we can connect as humans. We care about that. We want you to smile, want to laugh, and we want to be part of that process.”

Clínica Biblica’s dental clinics are small, but they feature modern dentistry equipment and the hospitality for which Costa Ricans are known.

Procedures are typically performed under local anesthesia in the dental office. Patients with physical or mental disabilities can also receive care under general anesthesia in an operating room.

“Many of our patients come here scared. Maybe it’s their second, third attempt to get this done. We care about them,” Dr. González said.

“We want to be with you, hold your hand, guide you, explain everything we’re going to do. We’re going to be with you every step of the way.”

If you need affordable dental care but traveling abroad sounds daunting, Green Health Care Costa Rica (www.greenhealthcarecr.com) can help. The Costa Rica-based company, founded by a U.S. citizen, specializes in guiding medical tourists through the uncertainty that might otherwise come with seeking treatments internationally.

Their patient advocated concierge system matches patients with affordable hospitals and specialists, reducing costs by 40-70% without compromising on quality of care. From providing airport transportation to coordinating with medical professionals, GHC prioritizes good outcomes and satisfied patients — eliminating barriers that come between a patient and their dentist.

This story was sponsored by Green Health Care Costa Rica.