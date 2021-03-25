No new measures, but respect protocols during Holy Week
The National Emergency Commission (CNE) and the Tourism Board (ICT) reiterated a call to citizens to continue observing health protocols during the upcoming Semana Santa.
Costa Rica will not introduce new measures for Easter Holy Week, which this year is from March 28 to April 3. Semana Santa is among the busiest local travel weeks of the year, and the ICT has promoted domestic trips during the holiday vacations.
Protocols are especially important given a recent upward trend of cases, the CNE says. Costa Rica registered 2,809 new cases over the seven days ending on Tuesday, up 20% compared to the first week of March.
“The virus still exists. There are people hospitalized, and we remain attentive that the protocols must be complied with,” said Daniel Salas, the Health Minister, earlier this month.
Travelers should remember to:
- Wear masks in all indoor public settings.
- Respect physical distancing between social bubbles.
- Wash hands frequently.
- Increase outdoor air ventilation when indoors.
In 2020, Semana Santa represented Costa Rica’s harshest anti-Covid measures. During that week, the country enacted driving restrictions and ordered most non-essential businesses to close.
