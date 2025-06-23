No menu items!

Costa Rica’s Defense Frustrates Mexico in Hard-Fought Gold Cup Stalemate

Costa Rica vs Mexico CONCACAF GOLD 2025
(Photo by Ian Maule / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

La Sele faced off against Mexico in a tense, scoreless draw at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the final matchday of Group A in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. From a Costa Rican perspective, this match was a testament to grit, defensive discipline, and yet another great game by our one and only Keylor Navas, who proved why he’s still the heart of this squad.

The game started with Mexico controlling the ball, pushing forward with intent. La Sele, under Miguel Herrera’s guidance, stayed compact, absorbing pressure while looking for counterattacks. Early on, Alonso Martínez sent a dangerous cross into Mexico’s box, but no one could connect. Costa Rica’s defense, led by Juan Pablo Vargas, held firm against Mexico’s Raúl Jiménez, who tested Navas twice in the first half. Keylor’s double save in the 24th minute—a header followed by a reflex stop on Jiménez’s rebound—kept the score level and sent the Tico fans into a frenzy.

The second half saw more of the same: Mexico dominated possession, but Costa Rica’s backline refused to break. A controversial moment came in stoppage time when Mexico’s Santiago Giménez scored a stunning bicycle kick, only for VAR to disallow it due to an offside call. Social media erupted, with some Tico fans calling it justice, while others admitted it was a close call. Manfred Ugalde’s yellow card in the 84th minute showed Costa Rica’s fight, as they battled to keep Mexico at bay.

Navas was the standout, earning man-of-the-match honors with his commanding presence. His saves, especially against Jiménez’s volley, reminded everyone why he’s a legend. Costa Rica’s attack, however, lacked sharpness. Josimar Alcócer, who scored late against the Dominican Republic, couldn’t find space to create.

The 0-0 result left Mexico atop Group A on goal difference, while Costa Rica secured second place, setting up a quarterfinal clash with the United States. Both teams advance, but for Ticos, this draw feels like a moral victory against a Mexican side favored to win the group.

Match Stats

TeamPossessionShotsShots on TargetCornersFouls
Costa Rica42%83412
Mexico58%145610

This performance showed our team can compete with the best in CONCACAF. With Navas in goal and Herrera’s tactics, Costa Rica heads to the knockout stage with confidence, ready to face the U.S. on June 28.

