Keylor Navas Returns to Costa Rica for Gold Cup, Catalonia Friendly Uncertain

Keylor Navas, the 38-year-old goalkeeper, is set to rejoin the Costa Rican national team for the 2025 Gold Cup, marking his return after retiring from international duty in May 2024. Head coach Miguel Herrera confirmed Navas’ inclusion in a preliminary 60-player list for the tournament, which runs from June 14 to July 6 across the United States and Canada. While a friendly match against Catalonia on May 28, has been mentioned as a potential warm-up, Navas’ participation in that game remains unconfirmed.

Navas stepped away from the national team last year when his club career was uncertain. Now, he’s thriving as the starting goalkeeper for Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, where his standout performances have caught attention. Herrera, determined to bring the veteran back, traveled to Rosario in April with Osael Maroto, president of the Costa Rican Football Federation, to meet Navas. “We had talks, messaged, and went to see him. He’s enthusiastic, with a lot of desire to return,” Herrera said, praising Navas’ renewed energy and world-class talent.

The Gold Cup squad blends seasoned players like Navas with younger talent, including Patrick Sequeira from Portugal’s Casa Pia, who stepped up as goalkeeper during Navas’ absence. Herrera is focused on building a competitive team for the tournament, where Costa Rica will face Suriname, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico in Group B, starting June 15. “Keylor is top-five in the world, but he’s not the whole team. He’ll contribute, just like the other ten on the field,” Herrera told ESPN, tempering expectations while highlighting Navas’ value.

Navas’ return adds experience to a team aiming to make a mark in the Gold Cup and prepare for World Cup 2026 qualifiers. His 114 caps and three World Cup appearances bring leadership to a squad in transition. Herrera’s visit to Argentina paid off, with Navas eager to represent La Sele again. For now, fans await confirmation of the Catalonia friendly, but Navas’ comeback for the Gold Cup is a done deal, promising an exciting chapter for Costa Rican football.