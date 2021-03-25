  • Costa Rica Cryptocurrency
Costa Rica dominates Dominican Republic in duel of the eliminated

March 24, 2021
Manfred Ugalde during Costa Rica’s Olympic Qualifying match against the Dominican Republic on March 24, 2021.

Manfred Ugalde during Costa Rica’s Olympic Qualifying match against the Dominican Republic on March 24, 2021. (Photo via CONCACAF. )

Costa Rica easily beat the Dominican Republic, 5-0, on Wednesday in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics, in a match in which neither team had the option to advance.

Watch all the goals and highlights below:

Taking advantage of the lack of communication in the Dominican defense, Manfred Ugalde scored at 30 minutes. Shortly after, Bernald Alfaro extended the difference, while Randall Leal removed all doubt with a brace at 60 and 70 minutes.

With a win all but guaranteed, Aarón Salazar impressed at 72 minutes in a strong individual move to make it 5-0 against the Dominican Republic at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

The Dominican Republic were a string of defensive errors, rescued in some moments by goalkeeper Alessandro Baroni, whose interventions prevented a greater loss.

The Ticos controlled the game from midfield. After the first goal, La Sele detected gaps in the Dominican defense, and it created space with medium-distance shots and through balls.

Both the Costa Rican and Dominican teams were already eliminated from the tournament, after falling in their respective duels against Mexico and the United States, which did advance to the next phase.

The result was especially bittersweet for the Ticos, who had enough talent to make a deeper run in the competition and challenge for a spot in Tokyo.

“We played more for pride, to defend the shirt, always respecting the Dominican Republic. We could not get ahead in those two games (against Mexico and the United States), that remains for us as learning (…) I think we have to improve” said forward Randall Leal.

