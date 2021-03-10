Keylor Navas stops Lionel Messi & Barcelona as PSG advance

Keylor Navas’s save of a Lionel Messi penalty kick highlighted his strong effort as PSG defeated Barcelona on aggregate to advance in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG tied Barcelona, 1-1, on Wednesday but won on aggregate, 5-2, to reach the European tournament quarterfinals.

Watch Navas’s save below:

Barcelona dominated possession and had 21 shots — 10 on target — on Wednesday as they tried to overcome a 4-1 deficit. Navas was up to the challenge on all occasions but one: a long-range goal from Messi late in the first half.

But Navas stood tall against Messi right before the break to help preserve PSG’s advantage and send them through to the quarterfinals.

Prior to Wednesday’s result, Barcelona had knocked out PSG in each of their last three UEFA Champions League elimination matchups. The last time PSG triumphed in an elimination series against Barcelona was in 1994/95.

Navas won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2016, 2017 and 2018.