One year after first case, Costa Rica to broadcast Covid memorial

Costa Rica confirmed its first coronavirus case on March 6, 2020. By the end of the month, the country had declared a State of Emergency and applied strict measures to contain the novel virus.

One year later, Costa Rica has tallied more than 206,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,800 deaths related to Covid-19, which was the country’s leading cause of death in 2020.

From a health perspective, Costa Rica has recorded among the lowest mortality rates in Ibero-America. While the economy suffered (and continues to suffer) in context of the mid-2020 restrictions, Costa Rica never saturated its hospital system and has gradually eased measures.

And in December, Costa Rica became one of the first Latin American countries to begin vaccinating its citizens.

Nearly a year after that first confirmed case, the Costa Rican Presidency on Friday will broadcast a commemoration through its social media channels.

“One year after the first positive case of COVID-19 reported in Costa Rica, we invite you to follow a special broadcast at 7:00 p.m. on our social networks,” said President Carlos Alvarado. “Remembering those who are no longer there and in gratitude to those who attend to the health crisis every day. We defeat the virus together.”

Those interested in following along can do so at 7 p.m. CST on Facebook: Casa Presidencial.