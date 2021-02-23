  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica detains two travelers suspected of showing fake Covid test results

February 23, 2021
Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José.

Costa Rica's largest airport, Juan Santamaría International near San José. (via ICT.)

Costa Rican authorities detained two passengers on suspicion that they had presented falsified coronavirus test results when trying to leave the country, according to a report from CRHoy.

The Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) provided a short statement of the events that occurred at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José, Costa Rica.

One of the arrested passengers is a Brazilian who intended to fly to Brazil. The second case is a Venezuelan who was also presenting documentation for two minors who were flying to Colombia.

“In both cases, the test lacked legitimacy after confrontations carried out with the authorized laboratories,” the OIJ reported.

The individuals were detained and transferred to the Alajuela Prosecutor’s Office, OIJ said.

Costa Rica does not require a negative coronavirus test to fly out of the country. However, many destinations do require it for entry, including the United States and Canada. Brazil, Venezuela and Colombia all require incoming travelers to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result.

