  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica to end weekend driving restrictions in March

February 22, 2021
Traffic Police officer

A Traffic Police officer in Costa Rica. Photo for illustrative purposes. ((Via MOPT))

Costa Rica will end its weekend daytime driving restrictions starting in March.

President Carlos Alvarado announced the news Monday via social media:

“As of March 1, the vehicle restriction will be eliminated by distribution of even and odd plates during weekends throughout the country, and the vehicle restriction schedule from Monday to Sunday will be until 11:00 p.m,” he indicated.

Costa Rica’s driving restrictions for March will be as follows:

The typical list of exceptions — which includes rental vehicles, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, and people driving to/from the airport — will also continue to apply. The official list of exceptions can be found here.

Costa Rica first established national driving restrictions in April 2020 to reduce non-essential travel and the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is our collective responsibility to continue to abide by health protocols, since this flexibility in measures is linked to the decrease in cases and less pressure on the health system,” said President Alvarado. “If there were an increase in cases, it would be necessary to return to more restrictive measures to avoid saturation in hospitals.”

The official site for driving restrictions and other coronavirus measures in Costa Rica is: https://presidencia.go.cr/alertas.

Related posts:

  1. When can I drive? Breaking down Costa Rica’s new vehicular restrictions
  2. Costa Rica relaxes weekend driving restrictions
  3. Costa Rica evaluates removing weekend driving restrictions

You may be interested

Costa Rica’s land borders will remain closed to tourists in March
Costa Rica
2757 views
Costa Rica
2757 views

Costa Rica’s land borders will remain closed to tourists in March

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 22, 2021

Costa Rica's land borders will remain restricted until at least April, the Costa Rican Presidency says. The measures mean tourists…

China donates motorcycles, security equipment to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
3529 views
Costa Rica
3529 views

China donates motorcycles, security equipment to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 22, 2021

The Chinese government on Monday donated motorcycles and other security equipment to Costa Rica during a ceremony with local leaders.…

U.S. Embassy issues security alert over expected protests (Feb. 22)
Costa Rica
1444 views
Costa Rica
1444 views

U.S. Embassy issues security alert over expected protests (Feb. 22)

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 22, 2021

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has issued the following security alert regarding expected protests on Monday, February 22:…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica passport stamps.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s land borders will remain closed to tourists in March

 - Feb 22, 2021
China donated 100 police motorcycles to Costa Rica during a ceremony on February 22, 2021.
Costa Rica

China donates motorcycles, security equipment to Costa Rica

 - Feb 22, 2021
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. Embassy issues security alert over expected protests (Feb. 22)

 - Feb 22, 2021
Costa Rica dental tourism discounts for 2021.
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica dental tourism discounts for March and April 2021

 - Feb 22, 2021
An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

FYI: U.S. testing requirement is 3 days (not 72 hours) before travel

 - Feb 22, 2021
APM Containers Terminal in the port of Moin
Drug trafficking

500 kilos of cocaine in container destined for Spain seized in Costa Rica

 - Feb 22, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 201,678
  • Deaths: 2,763
  • Recovered: 169,053