Costa Rica to end weekend driving restrictions in March
Costa Rica will end its weekend daytime driving restrictions starting in March.
President Carlos Alvarado announced the news Monday via social media:
“As of March 1, the vehicle restriction will be eliminated by distribution of even and odd plates during weekends throughout the country, and the vehicle restriction schedule from Monday to Sunday will be until 11:00 p.m,” he indicated.
Costa Rica’s driving restrictions for March will be as follows:
- At nighttime (11 p.m. to 5 a.m.): A nationwide nighttime restriction will continue to be enforced.
- Weekday restrictions will apply in downtown San José only. These have existed for several years as a method of reducing road congestion in the capital.
The typical list of exceptions — which includes rental vehicles, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, and people driving to/from the airport — will also continue to apply. The official list of exceptions can be found here.
Costa Rica first established national driving restrictions in April 2020 to reduce non-essential travel and the spread of the coronavirus.
“It is our collective responsibility to continue to abide by health protocols, since this flexibility in measures is linked to the decrease in cases and less pressure on the health system,” said President Alvarado. “If there were an increase in cases, it would be necessary to return to more restrictive measures to avoid saturation in hospitals.”
The official site for driving restrictions and other coronavirus measures in Costa Rica is: https://presidencia.go.cr/alertas.
You may be interested
Costa Rica’s land borders will remain closed to tourists in MarchAlejandro Zúñiga - February 22, 2021
Costa Rica's land borders will remain restricted until at least April, the Costa Rican Presidency says. The measures mean tourists…
China donates motorcycles, security equipment to Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - February 22, 2021
The Chinese government on Monday donated motorcycles and other security equipment to Costa Rica during a ceremony with local leaders.…
U.S. Embassy issues security alert over expected protests (Feb. 22)Alejandro Zúñiga - February 22, 2021
The United States Embassy in Costa Rica has issued the following security alert regarding expected protests on Monday, February 22:…