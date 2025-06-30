No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsLatin AmericaRetired Nicaraguan Army Captain Sentenced to 50 Years for Treason

Retired Nicaraguan Army Captain Sentenced to 50 Years for Treason

AFP
By AFP
Nicaraguan Capitan Anibal Rivas Reed
Taken from social media

A retired military officer was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Nicaragua for the crime of “treason against the homeland,” his family denounced on Saturday, saying they had not known his whereabouts since he was detained by police in May. Retired captain Aníbal Rivas Reed, 61, “was tried in an arbitrary trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison,” said family members and friends of the former military officer in a statement posted on X.

“Fifty years in prison for ‘treason against the homeland,’ the same homeland that they [the government] desecrate, loot, violate, and expel,” wrote his daughter, Sadie Rivas, on the social network. Rivas Reed’s whereabouts were confirmed on Friday, leading relatives to learn of the sentence. The specific prison was not disclosed in the statement.

The government of co-presidents and spouses Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo maintains tight control over Nicaraguan society following the 2018 opposition protests, which they claimed were a U.S.-backed coup attempt. The crackdown on the demonstrations left over 300 dead, according to the UN.

Rivas Reed was detained on May 17, in the city of Matagalpa in northern Nicaragua. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted him precautionary measures on Friday, citing that he “faces a situation of gravity and urgency.” The IACHR resolution noted that the officer’s relatives said a police “official” in Matagalpa informed them he was transferred to a prison in Managua following his arrest.

“We are deeply alarmed that [Rivas Reed] is being held in solitary confinement, locked in a small, completely enclosed cell in total isolation, without the possibility of speaking or going outside into the sunlight,” the family added. “We denounce that prolonged isolation constitutes a cruel, inhuman, and degrading form of punishment, equivalent to torture under international standards,” they stated.

Trending Now

Costa Rica Surf Film Festival Honors ‘Pura Vida Bodysurfing’ with Top Audience Award

Pura Vida Bodysurfing is an award-winning short film that strips surfing back to its essence—riding waves without a surfboard. Filmed across Costa Rica’s legendary...
Read more

Celso Gamboa Allegedly Ran Drug Ring with Costa Rican Government Ties

Celso Gamboa, once Costa Rica’s Security Minister and a Supreme Court judge, now faces extradition to the U.S. for leading a major cocaine trafficking...
Read more

Costa Rica’s Cutris Mining Bill Threatens Massive Environmental Damage

Costa Rica’s government is pushing a controversial bill that could open the entire Cutris district in San Carlos—848 square kilometers—to open-pit gold mining. The...
Read more

Costa Rica’s President Chaves Accused of Illicit Campaign Financing

On Monday, Costa Rica’s Prosecutor’s Office formally accused President Rodrigo Chaves along with six high-ranking officials and pro-government legislators of allegedly engaging in illicit...
Read more

Hondurans March to Mark 2009 Coup as Election Battle Heats Up

Thousands of government supporters marched Saturday in the capital of Honduras to commemorate the anniversary of the 2009 coup that ousted then-leftist President Manuel...
Read more

Costa Rica Joins U.S. Global Entry, Easing Travel for Tourists

Costa Rica took a big step forward, by officially joining the U.S. Global Entry program, a move set to make travel smoother for Costa...
Read more
AFP
AFP
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait
Costa Rica Travel

Latest News from Costa Rica

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support