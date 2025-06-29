No menu items!

Costa Rica Pushes USA to the Brink but Falls in Penalty Heartbreak

By Tico Times
Costa Rica vs USA Concacaf Quarterfinals
(Photo by Stephen Maturen Getty Images via AFP)

If you just caught the end of the USA vs. Costa Rica Gold Cup quarterfinal, you probably feel like you need another cup of coffee—and maybe a moment to catch your breath. The match, which wrapped up just about half an hour ago, ended in a dramatic penalty shootout after a wild 2-2 draw in regulation. The United States came out on top, 4-3 on penalties, and now moves on to the semifinals.

The game started with Costa Rica looking sharp. In the 12th minute, Francisco Calvo put them ahead from the penalty spot, coolly slotting home after a foul in the box. The early goal set the tone for a tense first half, but the USA gradually found their rhythm. Just before halftime, Diego Luna scored his first international goal to level the match, sending the teams into the break at 1-1.

The second half kicked off with the USA taking the lead almost immediately. Max Arfsten, another young American, made it 2-1 with his first goal for the national team in the 47th minute. For a while, it looked like the USA might cruise to victory. But Costa Rica fought back hard. In the 71st minute, Alonso Martínez tied the game again with a close-range finish, making it 2-2 and setting up a frantic final stretch.

As the clock ticked down, both teams had chances to win it, but neither could find a third goal. The match headed straight to penalties—no extra time in this tournament’s knockout stage. The shootout was as nerve-wracking as you’d expect. The USA missed their first attempt, but Costa Rica couldn’t capitalize. Both teams traded goals until the fourth round, when USA goalkeeper Matt Freese made a huge save. Damion Downs scored the decisive penalty, and the USA advanced to the semifinals.

Key Players and What’s Next

Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas, a veteran with experience at the highest levels of European soccer, was outstanding in goal, making several big saves—including a stop on a penalty in the first half. For the USA, Matt Freese was the hero in the shootout, making three saves to keep his team alive. Malik Tillman, who’s been the USA’s top scorer in the tournament, was quieter tonight but still involved in the attack.

The USA will now face Guatemala in the semifinals, while Mexico takes on Honduras in the other match. Costa Rica’s run in the tournament ends here, but they can hold their heads high after a strong performance against a tough opponent. The USA, meanwhile, keeps its perfect Gold Cup record against Costa Rica intact, but it was far from easy.

If you’re a fan of drama, this match had it all: early goals, comebacks, a penalty shootout, and plenty of reasons to stay glued to your seat—or keep your coffee close. The USA will need to recover quickly before their next match, but for now, fans can enjoy the thrill of a hard-fought win.

Tico Times
Tico Times
