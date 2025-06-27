Honduras Seizes $2 Million, Gold-Plated Pistols in Drug Raid

Honduran authorities struck a blow against drug cartels, seizing over $2 million in cash, war rifles, and flashy gold-plated pistols in Copán, a northwest region bordering Guatemala. Security Minister Gustavo Sánchez announced the haul, which came from a joint operation by the Armed Forces, National Police, and prosecutors targeting Mexican and Colombian cartels that use Honduras as a cocaine highway from South America to the U.S.

The operation netted 10 war rifles of various calibers, four pistols—two decked out in gold—two telescopic sights, 19 rifle magazines, four pistol magazines, and heaps of ammunition. Videos shared showed stacks of cash and the glitzy weapons, symbols of cartel wealth. Sánchez said two people were arrested, though he kept their names under wraps. The seizure took place in Copán’s drug trafficking corridor, a hotspot for moving cocaine and, since 2017, growing coca to produce paste locally, cutting cartel costs.

Honduras has long grappled with violence fueled by drug traffickers and gangs like MS-13, contributing to one of the region’s highest homicide rates. Sánchez highlighted progress, noting in June that the 2024 rate dropped to 27 per 100,000 people, down 20 points from recent years. “We’re at our lowest homicide rate in recent history,” he wrote, crediting tougher anti-crime measures. Still, with 75% of murders involving firearms, often smuggled from the U.S., the fight’s far from over.

The Copán seizure echoes past finds, like a 2013 seizure of a $50,000 gold-plated AK-47, hinting at cartel extravagance. InSight Crime reports that 45% of guns seized in Honduras trace back to U.S. manufacturers, with groups like the Gulf Cartel arming operations through black markets and lax controls. The region’s role as a transit hub keeps it in the crosshairs, with local coca cultivation adding a new layer since 2017.

This seizure shows Honduras doubling down on cartels, but challenges remain. Corruption, porous borders, and U.S. gun flows fuel the problem.