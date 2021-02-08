No more weekday driving restrictions in Costa Rica as of today

As of Monday, February 8, Costa Rica has eliminated its national weekday vehicular restrictions. The weekend restriction and San José-area rules still apply.

For at least the rest of February, Costa Rica’s driving restrictions are as follows:

On Saturdays (5 a.m. to 10 p.m.): Vehicles with license plates ending in ODD numbers cannot drive nationwide.

On Sundays: Vehicles with license plates ending in EVEN numbers (including zero) cannot drive nationwide.

At nighttime (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.): A nationwide nighttime restriction continues to be enforced.

On weekdays (5 a.m. to 10 p.m.), Costa Rica will enforce driving restrictions only in San José, as shown in the map below. This “Restricted Zone” and the corresponding rules have existed for years as a method of reducing traffic in the congested city center:

In the “Restricted Area”:

Mondays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 1 or 2 cannot drive.

Tuesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 3 or 4 cannot drive.

Wednesdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 5 or 6 cannot drive.

Thursdays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 7 or 8 cannot drive.

Fridays: Vehicles with license plates ending in 9 or 0 cannot drive.

Weekends: The national restrictions apply, as indicated above.

The typical list of exceptions — which includes rental vehicles, people driving to/from a hotel reservation, and people driving to/from the airport — will continue to apply to the San José area and elsewhere. The official list of exceptions can be found here.

To check what days your vehicle can drive, enter the last digit of your plate on this official government website.

The Public Works and Transport Ministry (MOPT) provided the following information about the new restrictions: