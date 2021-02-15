  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Navas vs. Messi as Champions League resumes

February 15, 2021
Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas dives for a shot by Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas dives for a shot by Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020. ( (Photo by MATTHEW CHILDS / POOL / AFP))

Keylor Navas is expected to start against Lionel Messi and Barcelona as the Champions League resumes Tuesday.

Barcelona will welcome Navas’s PSG at 2 p.m. CST at Camp Nou in the first leg of the Round of 16 match.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper had been nursing an injury but returned for Saturday’s domestic league victory over Nice. Two of PSG’s other stars, Neymar and Angel di Maria, will miss the Barcelona contest with injuries of their own.

Last year, PSG reached the Champions League final but lost, 1-0, to German club Bayern Munich.

Here’s what to watch for tomorrow, per Google’s pre-match insights:

  • Barcelona have knocked out PSG in each of their last three UEFA Champions League elimination matchups. The last time PSG triumphed in an elimination series against Barcelona was in 1994/95.
  • Barcelona and PSG last met in the 2016/17 Champions League Round of 16. The Spanish side erased a 4-0 deficit in the first leg and won the return, 6-1, to advance.
  • Only one French club has beaten Barcelona at Camp Nou: FC Metz in 1984.
  • Barcelona are trying to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for a record 14th consecutive season.

Navas won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

