  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

England to enforce stricter testing, quarantine requirements

February 11, 2021
A British Airways Boeing 747. Photo for illustrative purposes.

A British Airways Boeing 747. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Photo via Pixabay.)

England will mandate that travelers quarantine and receive multiple coronavirus tests as part of its entry requirements.

Per the country’s government, everyone planning to enter England must:

  • take a coronavirus (COVID-19) test and get a negative result during the 3 days before they travel.
  • book and pay for a travel test package, which will include COVID-19 tests to be taken on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 of their quarantine.
  • complete a passenger locator form with details of where they will home quarantine when they arrive.

Starting February 15, everyone allowed to enter England must:

  • quarantine for 10 days.
  • take a coronavirus (COVID-19) test on day 2 and day 8 of quarantining.
  • follow the national lockdown rules.

The travel test package costs £210.

“You will not be able to leave quarantine until you have received both a negative result from your day 8 test and quarantined for 10 days,” the guidelines explain. “If you do not take the tests, you may face a penalty of up to £2,000.”

Travelers coming from a country on the UK’s “Red List” must pay for, and book, a hotel quarantine package that costs £1750. Costa Rica is not on the Red List.

Impacts on Costa Rica

In 2019, 78,562 people from the United Kingdom visited Costa Rica, according to data from the Costa Rica Tourism Board. This made it the European country from which the second-most people traveled to Costa Rica, behind only Germany.

Due to the coronavirus, visits from the UK dropped significantly in 2020. Last year, 24,623 Britons came to Costa Rica — including just 16 people from April to July.

Tourists rebounded slightly in 2020’s later months, with 968 UK arrivals from August to November and 1,155 in December.

British Airways, which typically flies non-stop from London, is expected to resume its route to Costa Rica later in 2021. Other European airlines, including Air France, Iberia, KLM and Lufthansa, retook flights in 2020.

Click here for a list of labs offering coronavirus tests across Costa Rica.

Related posts:

  1. England re-enters coronavirus lockdown: What it means for Costa Rica
  2. England requires negative test for travelers: What it means for Costa Rica
  3. United States to mandate isolation after return from international travel

You may be interested

Church prepares for Covid-appropriate Easter Holy Week
Costa Rica
2159 views
Costa Rica
2159 views

Church prepares for Covid-appropriate Easter Holy Week

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 11, 2021

The Episcopal Conference, which groups the Catholic Church’s leaders in Costa Rica, is preparing faithful for a Covid-appropriate Easter Holy…

EuroMillions Superdraw offers Costa Ricans a chance to win €163,000,000 – currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!
Advertorial
8 views
Advertorial
8 views

EuroMillions Superdraw offers Costa Ricans a chance to win €163,000,000 – currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!

The Lotter - February 11, 2021

The jackpot for the upcoming EuroMillions Superdraw has been set at a massive 163 million euros since there were no…

5,800 people entered to win Costa Rica tourism promotion
Costa Rica
336 views
Costa Rica
336 views

5,800 people entered to win Costa Rica tourism promotion

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 11, 2021

Some 5,800 residents of the United States and Canada entered to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Costa Rica, the Tourism…

LATEST NEWS

The Basílica de Nuestra Señora de los Ángeles in Cartago.
Costa Rica

Church prepares for Covid-appropriate Easter Holy Week

 - Feb 11, 2021
Euromillions
Advertorial

EuroMillions Superdraw offers Costa Ricans a chance to win €163,000,000 – currently the biggest lottery prize in the world!

 - Feb 11, 2021
Crater of Irazú Volcano in 2018.
Costa Rica

5,800 people entered to win Costa Rica tourism promotion

 - Feb 11, 2021
Pic of the Day

Pic of the Day: President Carlos Alvarado appears before Congress

 - Feb 11, 2021
CONCACAF Champions League trophy
Costa Rica

Costa Rican clubs draw U.S. opponents in Champions League

 - Feb 10, 2021
Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

President Alvarado testifies in response to data-collection controversy

 - Feb 10, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 198,338
  • Deaths: 2,701
  • Recovered: 159,586