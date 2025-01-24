No menu items!

Costa Rica Limits Access to Active Poas Volcano Due to Safety Concerns

Costa Rica's Poas Volcano National Park
The Poás Volcano has registered an increase in its activity in recent weeks. The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) reports increased seismicity, small eruptions, and outgassing. The Technical Advisory Committee on Volcanology of the National Emergency Commission (CNE) has recommended new operational measures regarding tourist visitation, including temporary closure of the trail connecting the viewpoint with Botos Lagoon.

Visitor access has been limited to 56 people per shift, with a 20-minute maximum stay at the crater overlook. This capacity was determined by the volcanic impact protection screens installed in the National Park. Meryll Arias, Regional Director of the Central Conservation Area (ACC), emphasized that the park has signs informing visitors about the high-risk zone and necessary precautions, including temporary shelters for safety.

Multiple agencies, including the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), OVSICORI, the National Seismological Network (RSN), and the CNE, continuously monitor volcanic activity in Poás Volcano National Park. These organizations may modify the temporary safety measures based on the volcano’s behavior. MINAE has urged visitors to use only permitted trails, and the CNE has emphasized avoiding restricted areas susceptible to hazardous gases.

Visitors must purchase tickets exclusively online through the SINAC website: www.sinac.go.cr.

