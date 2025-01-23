No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeCosta Rica Wildlife Reveals Mysterious Striped Hog-Nosed Skunk

Costa Rica Wildlife Reveals Mysterious Striped Hog-Nosed Skunk

Vincent Losasso
By Vincent Losasso
Costa Rica's Striped Hog-Nosed Skunk

Today we meet the striped hog-nosed skunk, a little-known species that inhabits forests throughout Costa Rica. The striped hog-nosed skunk (Conepatus semistriatus) is known as the zorro hediondo rayado in Spanish. It is one of three species of skunk that call Costa Rica home and the only one that lives throughout the entire country. The other two species, the hooded skunk and the spotted skunk, are confined mostly to Guanacaste, on the Pacific coast of the country.

If I say picture a skunk in your mind, a striped hog-nosed skunk mostly looks like what you’re picturing. They’re black with a pair of white stripes that connect on its forehead. What might be a little different than you’re imagining is that these skunks are large, sometimes more than 7 pounds, their coat is quite short, and that classic fuzzy skunk-tail is a little different.

Instead of being fuzzy the whole length of the tail, the tail starts out with shorter hair and then puffs out at the top. The ‘hog-nosed’ part refers to the fact that it has an unusually large snout which hangs well over the lower lip.

Facts about the lives of striped hog-nosed skunks are hard to come by because they haven’t been studied in the wild in any depth. The general facts about them include that they are mostly solitary and mostly nocturnal. They hide under logs and in burrows during the day. When they emerge at night, they use their long, sharp front claws to dig at the dirt and leaflitter in search of small vertebrates and fruit. As for reproduction, it’s estimated that their gestation period is about 2 months, and they have somewhere between two to five young at time.  

Being unsatisfied with what my books and an internet search told me about striped hog-nosed skunks, I did some digging around in the scientific literature to find more. What I found didn’t really quench my thirst for skunk knowledge. The studies I came across were mostly investigations into activity patterns (mostly nocturnal), habitat preference (they can live in a wide variety of habitats), and range (they’re still being found in new places). A few of the studies admitted that the skunks weren’t even the focus of the investigation and what they were publishing was extra information from studies that focused on other species, like jaguars.

Though I’ve never seen a living striped hog-nosed skunk with my own eyes (I’ve seen lots of roadkill), I have recorded them many times throughout Costa Rica with my camera traps. I can vouch for the fact that they thrive in a variety of habitats. I’ve recorded them in super dry tropical forest where water can be quite hard to come by, as well as forests so humid that the rain constantly destroys my cameras.

I’ve also recorded an interesting activity pattern. On several occasions I’ve recorded a pair of skunks walking in a strange, mirrored pattern where they’re walking directly beside each other, taking steps in unison. Maybe I’ll publish my discovery in an article entitled, ‘The Skunk Waltz.’

I’ve selected a few of my favorite striped hog-nosed skunk clips, including a few waltzes, in the video below. Enjoy.

About the Author

Vincent Losasso, founder of Guanacaste Wildlife Monitoring, is a biologist who works with camera traps throughout Costa Rica. 

Popular Articles

Costa Rica Train Service Offers Scenic City Connection

Passenger rail travel in Costa Rica has been around since the late 19th century. The first functioning railroads connected the Port of Limon with...
Read more

Costa Ricans Rally Against Foreign Gentrification in Tourist Areas

On Friday morning, Costa Ricans protested against gentrification. A group of demonstrators from all over the country gathered with banners and proposals for legislators...
Read more

Migrant Crisis Fuels Billion Dollar Criminal Enterprise at US Border

Ana Maria had to pay to enter Mexico illegally -- or risk being kidnapped by ruthless criminals who have turned the migration crisis into...
Read more
Vincent Losasso
Vincent Losasso
spot_img
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support