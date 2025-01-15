Costa Rica Condemns Maduro’s Power Grab in Venezuela Election

Following its democratic tradition, Costa Rica labeled Nicolás Maduro’s takeover of power in Venezuela as “illegitimate.” The nation firmly dismissed the inauguration act through which Nicolás Maduro seeks to perpetuate himself in power based on “persecution, the improper use of electoral and judicial means, and state terror against his people, especially against opposition leaders.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the mockery orchestrated by the Maduro regime is “an insult to the people of Venezuela,” especially to the millions who peacefully and overwhelmingly voted for democratic change, backing Edmundo González Urrutia.

On Friday, Maduro took the oath for the third consecutive time as Venezuela’s president, having led the South American country during the terms of 2013-2019, 2019-2025, and now for the period extending from 2025-2031.

Costa Rican officials stated that the sole individual with the legitimacy gained through the ballot to take the presidency of Venezuela is Edmundo Gonzalez and urged all democratic nations “not to validate the electoral fraud and the illegitimate and undemocratic reelection of Nicolas Maduro.”

The nation called on the global community to persist in seeking a democratic resolution to the Venezuelan crisis, driven by the Venezuelan populace, and to conclude this distressing era of repression and ongoing breaches of human rights and essential freedoms of the Venezuelan citizens.

Simultaneously, the U.S. government revealed reward offers of up to $25 million each for information that results in the arrests and/or convictions of Nicolás Maduro and Maduro’s Minister of Interior, Diosdado Cabello. The Department of State additionally announced a fresh reward of up to $15 million for Maduro’s Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López.

Additionally, the U.S. reiterated its support to the people of Venezuela and their rights. “The United States reaffirms our support for the peaceful democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people. Venezuelans’ voices should be heard and their votes respected. We condemn Nicolás Maduro and his representatives for resorting to violence and intimidation against their political opponents and the Venezuelan public,” the United States added.