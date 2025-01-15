Costa Rica Coffee Launches Zero Deforestation Guarantee Program

Costa Rican coffee is recognized worldwide for its quality. Now, it also seeks to differentiate itself in international markets as a product that guarantee zero deforestation throughout its entire production process. The initiative, called Coffee+, Zero Deforestation, is promoted by the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (ICAFE) and the CRUSA Foundation and aims to improve the competitiveness of the bean, ensure compliance with the requirements of the European Union, and strengthen the sustainability and resilience of the coffee sector.



This project will directly benefit more than 2,678 coffee producers, 304 coffee mills, and 93 exporting companies. To ensure this, the project will promote the implementation of sustainable agricultural practices in compliance with international regulations, especially those associated with the European Green Pact, while encouraging the adoption of regenerative practices on Costa Rican coffee farms.

“Today, the Café Plus Project is born, a key initiative for the Costa Rican coffee sector. At a time of great challenges, this project represents the commitment of ICAFE and the CRUSA Foundation to the sustainable future of our coffee,” said Gustavo Jiménez, Executive Director of ICAFE.

Costa Rica’s coffee sector, which represents more than 27,000 producing families, 304 mills, and 105 exporters, faces critical challenges. These include the effects of climate change, low productivity, the urgent need for generational integration, and the increased participation of women in the different stages of the production chain.

The project will enable the sector to improve its capacity to comply with international standards and ensure a positive impact on both coffee-growing families and European Union operators. It also prioritizes the inclusion of women and young people in all phases of the project, guaranteeing their equal participation, and allowing for the protection of more than 40,000 trees.

“Our country has important challenges in the productive sector; therefore, in CRUSA, we promote projects that favor agricultural transformation through innovation and technology. Café+ offers producers the opportunity to provide high-quality coffee in a sustainable manner and in compliance with international standards,” added Flora Montealegre, Executive Director of the CRUSA Foundation.

She also pointed out that the project will foster technological education, close equity and gender gaps, and provide economic incentives to those who protect the forest.