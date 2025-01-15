Costa Rica Grocery Store Guide: Local Products and Shopping Tips

Chances are you shop local if you call Tiquicia home or spend enough time in Costa Rica. You head out to the feria, frutería y verdulería, pescadería and carnicería to enjoy all the fresh, wholesome goodness this country has to offer. For those yet to experience the supermercado in Costa Rica, it can feel like a scavenger hunt for some common items while being overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices for others. Consider this to be your quick guide to helping you prepare for the aisles of Costa Rica’s grocery stores.

Dairy

For starters, not all of your milk options are found in the refrigerated section. You will also find an endless supply of milk cartons tucked away in the aisles. In the grocery store I was just in nearly one entire side of an aisle was dedicated to rows upon rows of milk options in cartons. Then there are bags of powdered milk too, needless to say, you have a few choices.

As for eggs, they aren’t chilling in the cold section either. They are out on the shelves and you can find them in many different quantities. From small six packs, 12, 15, and huge quantities of trays of 30. In smaller towns, at the local pulperia, I’ve seen cartons with a few eggs missing, giving people the option to buy just one or two if that’s all they need or can afford.

One of the more surprising finds, though, is the yogurt. Most of us are accustomed to eating it with a spoon, yes you can still find that variety but there are also rows of this pourable, drinkable yogurt. From single-serve bottles to entire jugs of it, I found the texture took a bit of getting used to.

Cheese of course is still in the refrigerated section, but this too can have you standing at the glass in a trance. From Tico to Turrialba to the orange squares passed off as American cheese slices, there are blocks and blocks of them to try out. Some might feel or taste a bit rubbery, some are meant to be fried, many don’t melt, while others are downright delicious.

If you come across the cheese that looks like an odd shaped white ball, queso palmito, definitely give this pull-apart cheese a try. It’s not only a tasty snack but it’s also fun to eat. I recommend grabbing an extra one to have on hand since it can be hard to resist.

Condiments

Moving on to condiments, where everything seems to be in squeezable bags. Ketchup, salsa, mustard, jams, salad dressings, you name it, it’s in a plastic squeeze bag. Then there is the mayonnaise. Just the sheer number of mayonnaise selections can leave you staring in a daze, trying to make sense of it all. From all the different brands to the different flavors with Chile Congo Nicoya, limon, natural, d’oliva, chipotle, ajo y cebolla, there are so many that you might forget what you were even looking for in the first place.

The Tuna Aisle

I remember the first time I walked into the canned tuna aisle and was, to say the least, overwhelmed. I have never seen so many different types of canned tuna in my life it is absolutely baffling.

Combine that with the endless mayo options and you never have to worry about eating the same tuna sandwich twice. From tuna with vegetales, maíz dulce, papa y zanahoria, al ajillo, orégano, chile jalapeño it is never-ending, there were more types of canned tuna than I knew existed.

Not only was I beyond confused about the rows of options but there was also the mystery of the red lids. I asked a worker if they were having a promo on the cans of tuna and if they came with the reusable red lid. Well, little did I know, that it was in fact a theft-prevention device. The area I was living in was having a serious problem with tuna thieves. Just a heads up so you don’t make the same rookie mistake I did.

Rice and Beans

Costa Rica is famous for their rice and beans and is an affordable choice here as you will see when you come across it in the aisle. You can’t miss it, there’s a montón.

Small and ginormous bags of refried beans, beans in bags of liquid that feel like they are about to explode at any minute (word of warning open with care), dried beans, you name it the bean is probably there.

As goes for rice, you guessed it, there are a lot of choices and sizes. Some bags are so big they are stacked on one another like sandbags. But if you are anything like me and love your gallo pinto, the more rice the better.

Sweet Treats

Depending on where you are shopping in the country some places will have a portion of their chocolate treats in a fridge to keep them from melting especially at the pulperia.

You will also find a lot of dry bakery treats in a separate section the bocadillos and repostería if you want to try some of the dry sweet goodies. But if you want warm and fresh, save some of your coins for the panaderia.

Chips

If you’re in the mood for a salty snack, brace yourself, the chip aisle is going to be a bit mind-boggling. The imported brands will obviously be pricier but there are infinite amounts of other options and that’s just starting with plantain chips. Then you have all your other crunchy varieties to browse through. But it can be a fun game figuring out which ones taste like air or cardboard, which ones will set your mouth on fire, and which ones will have you coming back for more.

Cleaning Supplies

Dish soap might confuse some, as it comes in a plastic tub with a hard substance inside. However, surprisingly enough, it is quite effective, and I prefer it over the liquid dish soap I was once so accustomed to.

The same goes for laundry soap. You’ll find liquid detergent, but for the most part, it’s a long row of never-ending powdered detergent in bags, many with scents that might remind you of the days spent at your grandmother’s house.

This is just a quick glimpse of what to expect in the grocery store in Costa Rica, there is so much more for you to discover on your own. While most of us prefer to shop local, supporting our communities and neighbors, don’t miss out on strolling through the aisles of the Costa Rican grocery store. It is a way to familiarize yourself with the country, explore new flavors and ingredients, and stumble upon some unexpected finds.

About the Author

Sarah Jordan is an internationally published travel writer and editor living in Costa Rica with her rescue dog, Coconut. Passionate about wildlife conservation, she dedicates her time to caring for sloths and protecting sea turtles. You can follow her Costa Rican adventures on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok at The Pura Vida Diaries