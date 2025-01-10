Costa Rica Stands with Venezuelan Opposition Leader Edmundo González

Costa Rica showed its support for Venezuelan opposition politician Edmundo González Urrutia, who has claimed victory in the Venezuelan presidential elections since July 28. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arnoldo André, participated in an audience granted by the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, to Edmundo González Urrutia at the Palacio de las Garzas.

Minister André reaffirmed Costa Rica’s support for González Urrutia, the legitimate winner of the Venezuelan elections, and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to democracy in the region. He also participated in the Act of Democratic Vindication in Venezuela and America, held at the Atlantic-Pacific Convention Center.

During this event, senior officials had the opportunity to directly examine the electoral records that the Venezuelan opposition was able to access to authenticate the actual results of the presidential elections. According to these documents, González Urrutia was the winner with more than 60% of the votes.

The Legislative Assembly also approved a motion to support González Urrutia. The initiative received 44 votes in favor, while the only objection came from the deputy of the Frente Amplio (FA), Rocío Alfaro.

The motion of order, presented before the Legislative Plenary by different factions, requests the recognition of González Urrutia as the legitimate president of Venezuela. In addition, it demands that the Maduro regime release political prisoners, facilitate the immediate departure of the five members of the campaign command who are taking refuge in the Embassy of Argentina, and support a democratic and peaceful transition in the Presidency. It also demands the investiture of González Urrutia as President of Venezuela on Friday, January 10, and includes a formal invitation for him to visit Costa Rica.

“Today and tomorrow, we must all be Venezuela; there is no reason to side with the tyrant, the murderer, the dictator Nicolás Maduro. The regime has fallen, and Venezuela will be free,” declared Daniela Rojas, congresswoman of the Social Christian Unity Party (PUSC). Eliécer Feinzaig of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) also expressed his support for the initiative.

“Let us support the people of Venezuela, the brave Venezuelan people, who have put up an exemplary fight. Tomorrow, the democratic transition must begin; tomorrow Edmundo González Urrutia must be sworn in as the legitimate president of that country,” said Feinzaig.