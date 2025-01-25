Costa Rica Prepares for US Secretary Rubio’s Official Visit

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to visit Costa Rica between late January and early February. This will be Rubio’s first trip abroad as Secretary of State, during which he will also visit Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic. Rubio aims to prioritize relations with the Western Hemisphere.

“Interaction with our neighbors is a vital element in addressing migration, supply chains, and economic growth, which are key to Secretary Rubio’s foreign policy focused on making the United States strong, prosperous, and secure,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Rubio is expected to leverage the trip to address priority issues of the new administration, such as reducing illegal migration and the Panama Canal. “Interaction with our neighbors is vital to advancing a foreign policy that makes America strong, prosperous, and secure,” Bruce said in official remarks.

Meanwhile, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves hopes that good relations with the United States will continue. “I am convinced that Donald Trump is aware of the efforts we have made in migration, cybersecurity, and above all, in security and the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking, so Costa Rica is on the right side,” said Chaves.

President Chaves also mentioned that conversations have taken place over the past few months with the new U.S. authorities to discuss international trade, capital flows, and other priority issues. “We have met with senators and congressmen, and we are confident that Costa Rica will continue to be a friend of the United States and an ally in freedom of expression and respect for human rights,” said the President.

The Costa Rican president, whose administration had closely collaborated with the administration of Democrat Joe Biden (2021-2025), indicated that he believes Costa Rica will now focus on building a relationship with the Trump administration.

Chaves believes both countries will continue to maintain their relationship. He also pointed out that the two countries will likely have a relationship more focused on “specific transactional points” rather than “more altruistic issues such as democracy.” He expressed confidence that the two countries will sustain their good relations regardless of the presidents of the two nations.