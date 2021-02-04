  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Reminder: Extended Costa Rica tourist visas expire in March

February 4, 2021
Costa Rica passport stamps.

Costa Rica passport stamps. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times)

Foreigners whose Costa Rica tourist visas have been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic will see that grace period end in March, in accordance with current legislation.

The Immigration Administration (DGME) explains that tourists who entered the country between December 18, 2019 and November 30, 2020, have had their visas extended until March 2, 2021:

AUTHORIZED LEGAL PERMANENCE UNDER TOURISM SUBCATGEGORY: The period of legal permanence authorized for foreigners under the Tourism immigration subcategory who entered the country after December 17, is extended until March 2, 2021. The extension is automatic. 

DGME says that it will no longer extend entry stamps for tourists who entered prior to December 2020. While this could theoretically change due to the new travel restrictions imposed by the United States, Canada and others, we have heard nothing official on the matter.

Tourists who entered Costa Rica since December 1, 2020, and whose visa was issued for fewer than 90 days, can request an extension as we detailed here.

While the Immigration Administration will not enforce a monetary fine if a tourist overstays their visa, authorities may impose other penalties, such as forbidding the tourist from re-entering for three times as long as the overstayed period.

Tourists can leave Costa Rica via land, air or sea. However, as of this publication, tourists cannot legally enter the country via land borders.

The land borders are restricted for non-citizens and non-residents until at least March 1, 2021. This may be extended. (The measure has consistently been prolonged one month at a time since March 2020.)

This means perpetual tourists who want to renew their visas via a “border run” may need to book a flight into Costa Rica and follow the other entry requirements for tourists.

In addition to entering via air or sea, arriving tourists must purchase health insurance that covers Covid-19 in Costa Rica and complete a digital epidemiological form. Click here to read the official entry requirements for tourists.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica further extends tourist visas for foreigners in country
  2. Costa Rica extends tourist visas until March 2021
  3. How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa

You may be interested

Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers last year: IATA
Costa Rica
5428 views
Costa Rica
5428 views

Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers last year: IATA

AFP - February 4, 2021

Global air passenger traffic plunged by an unprecedented 66% in 2020 owing to travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic,…

Immigration services impacted by cybersecurity issue
Costa Rica
5933 views
Costa Rica
5933 views

Immigration services impacted by cybersecurity issue

The Tico Times - February 4, 2021

The Immigration Administration website and some other services have been inoperable since Wednesday due to a cybersecurity issue. Read the…

Study explores mental health impacts of pandemic on Costa Ricans
Costa Rica
1693 views
Costa Rica
1693 views

Study explores mental health impacts of pandemic on Costa Ricans

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 4, 2021

More than two-thirds of Costa Ricans who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis are exhibiting symptoms of…

LATEST NEWS

Departing El Salvador on Avianca
Costa Rica

Unprecedented 66% drop in air passengers last year: IATA

 - Feb 04, 2021
Costa Rican passport
Costa Rica

Immigration services impacted by cybersecurity issue

 - Feb 04, 2021
Costa Rica Treatment Center
Costa Rica

Study explores mental health impacts of pandemic on Costa Ricans

 - Feb 04, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

SJO airport improves passenger arrival process

 - Feb 04, 2021
Costa Rican clubs will compete for the 2021 CONCACAF League title.
News

Alajuelense hangs on to beat Saprissa, win CONCACAF League

 - Feb 03, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Latin America

Mexico authorizes use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19

 - Feb 03, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 195,537
  • Deaths: 2,650
  • Recovered: 155,045