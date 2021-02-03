  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) March 1

February 3, 2021
Las Tablillas border crossing, Costa Rica.

The Costa Rican customs offices at Las Tablillas border crossing, near the town of Los Chiles in the province of Alajuela. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Costa Rica’s land borders will remain restricted until at least March, the Immigration Administration says. The measures mean tourists cannot enter the country via a land border post.

The Immigration Administration website says the following about Costa Rica’s land borders:

Enabled for nationals and people with a regulated immigration status. The entry of tourists through this route will not be allowed except those cases expressly indicated in decree 42690-MGP-S. Said measure will remain in force until March 1, 2021 with the possibility of being reviewed and analyzed by the Executive Power for its expansion in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of the disease.

Per decree 42690-MGP-S, exceptions to the land border restrictions include:

  • Transportation of cargo, whether the vehicle be transiting through Costa Rica or delivering goods into the national territory.
  • People who have been granted a humanitarian exception in coordination with the governments of Panama and Nicaragua.

The Costa Rican government has previously reminded that residents who return via land borders are issued a 14-day isolation order. Citizens, residents and tourists who enter Costa Rica via a flight are not issued an isolation order.

In addition, tourists who entered Costa Rica before December 1, 2020 have automatically had their visas extended until March 1, 2021.

Costa Rica first established border restrictions in mid-March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its airports have been open for tourists from across the world since November 1.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica extends tourist visas for foreigners in country
  2. Costa Rica again extends tourist visas for foreigners in country
  3. Costa Rica’s land borders restricted until (at least) February

You may be interested

How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa
Costa Rica
3869 views
Costa Rica
3869 views

How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa

The Tico Times - February 3, 2021

During the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Rica's immigration officials typically limit the duration of a tourist visa to correspond with coverage dates…

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths
Latin America
1722 views
Latin America
1722 views

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths

AFP - February 3, 2021

More than 600,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean since the pandemic began, according…

Costa Rica testing new trains, preparing for April debut
Costa Rica
1057 views
Costa Rica
1057 views

Costa Rica testing new trains, preparing for April debut

Alejandro Zúñiga - February 2, 2021

Residents of the Greater Metropolitan Area may have noticed a new addition to Costa Rica's public-transportation sector this week. The…

LATEST NEWS

U.S. passport
Costa Rica

How to extend your Costa Rica tourist visa

 - Feb 03, 2021
COVID-19 coronavirus
Latin America

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths

 - Feb 03, 2021
Costa Rica's new trains are undergoing testing before their April debut.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica testing new trains, preparing for April debut

 - Feb 02, 2021
Whitewater rafting in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

News briefs: National Geographic, Wall Street Journal highlight Costa Rica

 - Feb 02, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s coronavirus strain

 - Feb 02, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Nearly 12,000 Costa Ricans have received both vaccine doses

 - Feb 02, 2021
Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 195,009
  • Deaths: 2,641
  • Recovered: 154,227