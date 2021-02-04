Immigration services impacted by cybersecurity issue
The Immigration Administration website and some other services have been inoperable since Wednesday due to a cybersecurity issue.
Read the release from Costa Rica’s DGME below:
On Wednesday morning, the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners suffered a computer incident. The business continuity protocol was activated by our Information Technology department, which is addressing the situation to protect information and return to normal work safely.
The team is in communication with the National Computer Incident Response Center (CSIRT-CR) of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications.
As a security measure, the use of our systems will be reduced and in some cases offline, so alternative and manual measures will be applied to continue our attention to users.
Likewise, the website www.migracion.go.cr and the appointment system are not available.
We appreciate your understanding and we will keep you informed through our social networks.
