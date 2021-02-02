  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Nearly 12,000 Costa Ricans have received both vaccine doses

February 1, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.

Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020. (via Casa Presidencial.)

Costa Rica has administered 57,701 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, President Carlos Alvarado says.

More than 11,800 people have already received both shots of the formula.


The 57,701 doses means Costa Rica has administered 1.1 doses per 100 people. This would place the country behind only the United States and Canada for that metric on the American continent, according to The New York Times vaccination tracker.

In February, Costa Rica will begin vaccinating citizens and residents who are 58 and older against the coronavirus.

“Starting in February, 80% of the vaccines against Covid-19 that the country receives will be applied to the second priority group — all people over 58 years of age — with priority for the longest-lived people,” President Alvarado said.

The remaining 20% will be given to healthcare workers and other first responders.

“The vaccination campaign is one of our most effective tools to face the pandemic, protect people, and encourage economic recovery,” President Alvarado said.

In addition, Costa Rica in February will receive AstraZeneca vaccines through the Covax mechanism. The country has yet to approve that formula, but it could homologate the World Health Organization or the European Union’s authorization.

Costa Rica hopes plans to vaccinate every eligible adult against Covid-19, including at least 80% of adults in 2021. The vaccine is not obligatory.

The National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology, part of the Health Ministry, has indicated the priority for vaccination will be as follows:

  • First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes.First responders, including health personnel.
  • Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. It is required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.
  • Third group: People from 18-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.
  • Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.
  • Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. This includes laborers in agriculture, construction, service industries, etc.

The Caja will contact individuals to schedule their coronavirus vaccine. Those who fall into priority groups should call their local EBAIS (public community health clinic) and ensure their contact information is current.

The latest Covid data

See the below graph for the latest Costa Rica coronavirus updates:

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

Latest Costa Rica Covid Stats
  • Confirmed: 194,569
  • Deaths: 2,634
  • Recovered: 153,063