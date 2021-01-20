Costa Rica not planning to require negative test for entry

Costa Rica is not planning to require that tourists test negative for the coronavirus before entering the country.

The Tourism Minister, Gustavo Segura, indicated at a Tuesday press conference that the country will maintain its current entry requirements.

“In pandemic times, all of our measures are permanently being analyzed,” Segura said. “In this moment, it’s not on the discussion table to retake the requirement that Costa Rica impose on international travelers the presentation of a negative test.”

In mid-2020, Costa Rica mandated a negative coronavirus test from tourists, but it dropped that policy in late October. Recently, several countries — including the United States, Canada and England — have started requiring a negative test from returning travelers.

Segura said Tuesday that since Costa Rica reopened its air borders in August 2020, no tourist has been hospitalized due to Covid-19 during their stay in the country.

Costa Rica entry requirements for tourists

Here are are the requirements to fly into Costa Rica on a commercial flight as a tourist as of November 1:

Fill out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr. This should be completed in the 48 hours before boarding for Costa Rica. It generates a QR code that you must show upon arrival; some airlines ask for it at check-in.

Purchase Traveler’s Medical Insurance: This can be either from an international company, or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.

INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. However, many visitors choose international policies, because they are often cheaper.

Tourists who opt to purchase an international policy must bring a letter demonstrating:

Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.

Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

Validity of the policy throughout the planned stay in Costa Rica.

In addition to the coronavirus-related measures, tourists must also meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.