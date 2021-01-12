  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
United States to require negative Covid-19 test for all international travelers, report says

January 12, 2021
An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica. (Photo via American Airlines.)

The United States will require that all international airline passengers show proof of a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to issue its order as soon as Tuesday, following weeks of discussions among federal agencies and the White House coronavirus task force,” the WSJ report reads. “The order is expected to go into effect Jan. 26, according to a person familiar with the matter. The CDC and other administration officials were still completing the order.”

The United States currently obligates passengers flying from the UK to obtain a negative coronavirus test. Those travelers must obtain a viral test within 72 hours of departure.

Reuters has confirmed The Wall Street Journal report and noted the CDC had “made an urgent case to adopt the testing requirements as new strains of COVID-19 are identified in different parts of the world.”

The Tico Times will publish a story with further details if and when this measure is announced.

Where to get tested in Costa Rica

Many private labs and hospitals in Costa Rica offer on-demand PCR coronavirus testing for a fee. These include: Laboratorios Echandi, Hospital La Católica, Hospital Cima, Laboratorios LABIN, Hospital Clínica Bíblica, Laboratorio Páez, Laboratorios San José and Hospital Metropolitano.

The majority of private labs and hospitals can guarantee results within 72 hours. Contact them for more information.

Costa Rica citizens and residents can get tested for free through the Caja, though these resources are typically reserved for people who are symptomatic. Call the coronavirus hotline (dial 1322) for more information.

