  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Electric vehicle adoption rate in Costa Rica remains low

December 28, 2020
Electric cars in Costa Rica

Costa Rican Roberto Quiros, owner of two electric cars, charges one of them at a Costa Rican Institute of Electricity (ICE) charging station in San Jose on December 4, 2018. (Ezequiel Becerra / AFP)

Costa Rica this year added 727 new electric vehicles for a total of 3,106 registered in the country, according to the Presidency. Some 330 of those were purchased by the government and assigned to public institutions, including to the Electricity Institute (ICE) and the Post Office.

The Presidency says Costa Rica is a regional leader in electric vehicles per capita. Still, the 3,106 figure is a fraction of the country’s vehicles; Costa Rica has Latin America’s highest vehicle density.

“It is important that this 2020, despite the context of the global pandemic, the acquisition and registration of electric vehicles remained,” said First Lady Claudia Dobles.

The 727 new electric vehicles in 2020 are a slight decrease compared to 2019, when the country added 731. However, it represents a significant increase compared to 2018 (424) and every year prior.

Costa Rica offers tax breaks to incentivize ownership of electric vehicles.

The country also has more than 100 electric car charging stations within its national territory, making the Central American country the first in the region with a nationwide charging network.

The website PlugShare, which identifies EV charging stations worldwide, lists at least 120 locations in Costa Rica — the majority clustered around the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), including San José.

Costa Rica EV Charging Map
A PlugShare screenshot shows EV charging stations across Costa Rica. Via PlugShare.

When the National Decarbonization Plan was inaugurated in 2018, modernizing the country’s transportation infrastructure was listed as a pillar of the initiative.

Electric vehicles would help Costa Rica rely more fully on green energy; the country has generated more than 98% of its power through renewable resources over the last five years.

In addition to electric vehicles, the National Decarbonization Plan also includes electric railway projects. An electric passenger train, which would be the backbone of a modern transportation system through the Greater Metropolitan Area, will soon reach the Legislative Assembly for debate, according to Dobles.

An electric freight train in Limón and the rebuilding of the Pacific railroad remain in feasibility stages.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica says it’s the first country in the region with nationwide electric vehicle charging grid
  2. Costa Rica launches plan to adopt electric buses
  3. New trains en route to Costa Rica from China

You may be interested

Public Security, Environment Ministries join forces to protect parks
Costa Rica
4035 views
Costa Rica
4035 views

Public Security, Environment Ministries join forces to protect parks

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 29, 2020

The Public Security Ministry (MSP) says it will join forces with the Environment Ministry (MINAE) to help protect Costa Rica’s…

Kiwi conservationist bitten by fer-de-lance in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
14 views
Costa Rica
14 views

Kiwi conservationist bitten by fer-de-lance in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 28, 2020

Kiwi conservationist Pete Bethune was rescued by coworkers and Costa Rican authorities after being bitten by a fer-de-lance in Golfito…

In 2020, assaults decreased and fraud increased in Costa Rica
Crime
5680 views
Crime
5680 views

In 2020, assaults decreased and fraud increased in Costa Rica

Michelle Soto Méndez / Semanario Universidad - December 28, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic provoked a series of measures aimed at avoiding contagion such as vehicle restrictions, teleworking, virtual schooling, limited…

LATEST NEWS

Corcovado National Park from above.
Costa Rica

Public Security, Environment Ministries join forces to protect parks

 - Dec 29, 2020
Conservationist Peter Bethune is transported to a hospital after a fer-de-lance bite.
Costa Rica

Kiwi conservationist bitten by fer-de-lance in Costa Rica

 - Dec 28, 2020
Photo illustration.
Crime

In 2020, assaults decreased and fraud increased in Costa Rica

 - Dec 28, 2020
Panama City, Panama.
Latin America

Panama announces ‘total quarantine’ for early 2021

 - Dec 28, 2020
Aerial view of the Panama City bay.
Latin America

Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to fight pandemic despite US opposition

 - Dec 28, 2020
Alaska Airlines resumes flights to Costa Rica in November 2020.
Costa Rica

Alaska Airlines offering BOGO tickets to Costa Rica

 - Dec 27, 2020