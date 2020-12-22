Municipality of Puntarenas opts to restrict beach hours on New Year’s

The Municipality of Puntarenas will close beaches and public spaces early on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to a statement released by the local government, the Puntarenas beach will close at 2 p.m. on those days in order to minimize large gatherings that could spread Covid-19.

Public spaces in the districts of Barranca, Roble, Chacarita and central Puntarenas — the Parques del Faro, Parque Lobo, Parque del Muellero, Explana de la Concha Acústica and Parque de la Vuelta a Chacarita Antonio Obando Chan — will have the same reduced hours: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 31 and January 1.

“The above is as a preventive action and to make a call to celebrate these special dates with responsibility and by taking care of ourselves,” the Municipality said in a statement.

“Taking care of ourselves is everyone’s responsibility.”

The limited hours do not impact beaches and communities outside the central canton of Puntarenas. For instance, Jacó (in the canton of Garabito, which is within the province of Puntarenas) is not affected by this news.

This isn’t the first time a municipality has chosen to limit beach hours due to the coronavirus. Earlier this year, the central canton of Limón closed beaches for a month in response to an increase in cases in the area.

Costa Rica has suffered 2,037 coronavirus deaths as of Monday. The Health Ministry reported 658 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 248 in intensive care.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts.