President of Legislative Assembly tests positive for COVID-19

Eduardo Cruickshank, president of the Costa Rican parliament, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his political party announced Tuesday.

Cruickshank has “mild symptoms” and is able to conduct work duties from his home in Limón, where he will remain isolated until at least December 22.

“He maintains his good mood and is still attending, from his home in Limón, the discussion and progress of projects in Congress,” the National Restoration Party said in a statement.

“Thank God I have only had mild symptoms and a little affectation in my voice,” Cruickshank wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your prayers.”

Health authorities are also reviewing Cruickshank’s close contacts. Seven people who work in the deputy’s office were issued isolation orders; however, this includes no additional lawmakers.

Cruickshank’s diagnosis comes as the Legislative Assembly discusses two important law projects before their year-end vacation begins on Monday. The first bill aims to reform the public-employment law by freezing annuities, while the second would approve a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Cruickshank, the first Afro-Costa Rican to preside over the Legislative Assembly, is the most prominent Costa Rican politician to test positive for the coronavirus.

Among the other political figures to contract COVID-19 is Célimo Guido, leader of the National Rescue Movement, who tested positive in late November. He has been hospitalized since December 4, though he could be discharged later this week.

Costa Rican authorities have reported 1,936 total deaths associated with COVID-19. The disease will be the country’s leading cause of death in 2020.