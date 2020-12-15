  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

President of Legislative Assembly tests positive for COVID-19

December 15, 2020
Eduardo Cruickshank, President of the Legislative Assembly.

Eduardo Cruickshank, President of the Legislative Assembly. (via Restauración Nacional.)

Eduardo Cruickshank, president of the Costa Rican parliament, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his political party announced Tuesday.

Cruickshank has “mild symptoms” and is able to conduct work duties from his home in Limón, where he will remain isolated until at least December 22.

“He maintains his good mood and is still attending, from his home in Limón, the discussion and progress of projects in Congress,” the National Restoration Party said in a statement.

“Thank God I have only had mild symptoms and a little affectation in my voice,” Cruickshank wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for your prayers.”

Health authorities are also reviewing Cruickshank’s close contacts. Seven people who work in the deputy’s office were issued isolation orders; however, this includes no additional lawmakers.

Cruickshank’s diagnosis comes as the Legislative Assembly discusses two important law projects before their year-end vacation begins on Monday. The first bill aims to reform the public-employment law by freezing annuities, while the second would approve a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Cruickshank, the first Afro-Costa Rican to preside over the Legislative Assembly, is the most prominent Costa Rican politician to test positive for the coronavirus.

Among the other political figures to contract COVID-19 is Célimo Guido, leader of the National Rescue Movement, who tested positive in late November. He has been hospitalized since December 4, though he could be discharged later this week.

Costa Rican authorities have reported 1,936 total deaths associated with COVID-19. The disease will be the country’s leading cause of death in 2020.

Related posts:

  1. Eduardo Cruickshank becomes first Afro-Costa Rican to preside over Legislative Assembly
  2. Costa Rican Legislative Assembly observes minute of silence in memory of George Floyd
  3. President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal

You may be interested

Costa Rica to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in ‘the coming hours’
Costa Rica
15933 views
Costa Rica
15933 views

Costa Rica to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in ‘the coming hours’

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 15, 2020

Costa Rica suffered 61 coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 1,956, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon…

Central America hopes to resume climate agenda with Biden, Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister says
Costa Rica
312 views
Costa Rica
312 views

Central America hopes to resume climate agenda with Biden, Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister says

Marco SIBAJA / AFP - December 15, 2020

Central American countries hope to resume environmental talks in their relations with the United States when Joe Biden takes office,…

With U.S. support, Costa Rica adds new plane to police fleet
Costa Rica
3289 views
Costa Rica
3289 views

With U.S. support, Costa Rica adds new plane to police fleet

Alejandro Zúñiga - December 15, 2020

The Air Surveillance Service (SVA) of the Public Security Ministry on Monday unveiled a new airplane meant to assist in…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on December 15, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in ‘the coming hours’

 - Dec 15, 2020
Residents walk in a flooded area due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, at Las Posas village in Morales, Izabal, 220 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

Central America hopes to resume climate agenda with Biden, Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister says

 - Dec 15, 2020
Costa Rica unveiled a Cessna Grand Caravan that was purchased with support from the United States.
Costa Rica

With U.S. support, Costa Rica adds new plane to police fleet

 - Dec 15, 2020
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica news highlights to start your Tuesday

 - Dec 15, 2020
New diesel trains with better capacity and air condition are en route to Costa Rica.
Costa Rica

New trains en route to Costa Rica from China

 - Dec 14, 2020
International Monetary Fund logo
Costa Rica

Costa Rica will begin negotiations with IMF in January

 - Dec 14, 2020