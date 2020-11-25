Shirley Cruz golazo nominated for Goal of the Year award

Shirley Cruz’s golazo with the Costa Rica women’s national team has been selected as one of the world’s best this year.

Her right-footed volley to extend Costa Rica’s lead during an Olympic qualifying match was named to the shortlist for the FIFA Puskás award, which honors soccer’s best goal of the year.

Check out the goal, which received a well-earned “Oh my goodness! Are you kidding me?” call from the broadcast:

The Tica’s goal is among the 10 others on the shortlist for the Puskás award.

Thanks for so much, Shirley Cruz!” the Costa Rican Football Federation said. “For so much grit, talent, leadership and heart! Today we start the day with great news, our captain is nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award 2020.”

The public can watch all the nominated goals and vote for their favorites at this link. Those votes will determine the three finalists, and the ultimate winner will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Zurich on December 17.