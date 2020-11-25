  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Shirley Cruz golazo nominated for Goal of the Year award

November 25, 2020
Shirley Cruz goal for Costa Rica

Shirley Cruz of Costa Rica celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half against Panama during a Group A CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying match at BBVA Compass Stadium on January 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images/AFP)

Shirley Cruz’s golazo with the Costa Rica women’s national team has been selected as one of the world’s best this year.

Her right-footed volley to extend Costa Rica’s lead during an Olympic qualifying match was named to the shortlist for the FIFA Puskás award, which honors soccer’s best goal of the year.

Check out the goal, which received a well-earned “Oh my goodness! Are you kidding me?” call from the broadcast:

The Tica’s goal is among the 10 others on the shortlist for the Puskás award.

Thanks for so much, Shirley Cruz!” the Costa Rican Football Federation said. “For so much grit, talent, leadership and heart! Today we start the day with great news, our captain is nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award 2020.” 

The public can watch all the nominated goals and vote for their favorites at this link. Those votes will determine the three finalists, and the ultimate winner will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Zurich on December 17.

