Keylor Navas named as candidate for Goalkeeper of the Year award
Costa Rican footballer Keylor Navas is among the six goalkeepers on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2020 award, the sport’s governing body announced.
Navas, who plays for the French club Paris Saint-Germain, was selected based on the following accomplishments between July 2019 and October 2020:
Won the domestic treble with PSG, conceding 18 goals in 21 league matches in 2019/20, and was a key member of the team that reached the UEFA Champions League final.
Other candidates include Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian who was Navas’s teammate at Real Madrid; Manuel Neuer, who helped Bayern Munich win the latest Champions League; and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who anchors Barcelona.
The remaining nominees are Alisson Becker (Liverpool) and Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).
“A morning full of surprises,” said Fedefutbol, the governing body of Costa Rican soccer, when Navas was revealed to the shortlist.
Voting to decide the winner is weighted equally between fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains, FIFA says. Click here to vote for Navas.
FIFA narrow the list down to three finalists, and the winner will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on December 17, 2020.
🏆 Nominees: #TheBest FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
🇧🇷 Alisson Becker
🇧🇪 Thibaut Courtois
🇨🇷 Keylor Navas
🇩🇪 Manuel Neuer
🇸🇮 Jan Oblak
🇩🇪 Marc-André ter Stegen
🗳️ VOTE NOW 👉 https://t.co/99eL6U54eK pic.twitter.com/CqCyPeMbAO
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 25, 2020
