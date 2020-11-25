  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Keylor Navas named as candidate for Goalkeeper of the Year award

November 25, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shake hands during a penalty shoot during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020.

Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican Keylor Navas (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar shake hands during a penalty shoot during the French League Cup final football match between Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 31, 2020. ( (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP))

Costa Rican footballer Keylor Navas is among the six goalkeepers on the shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2020 award, the sport’s governing body announced.

Navas, who plays for the French club Paris Saint-Germain, was selected based on the following accomplishments between July 2019 and October 2020:

Won the domestic treble with PSG, conceding 18 goals in 21 league matches in 2019/20, and was a key member of the team that reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Other candidates include Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian who was Navas’s teammate at Real Madrid; Manuel Neuer, who helped Bayern Munich win the latest Champions League; and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who anchors Barcelona.

The remaining nominees are Alisson Becker (Liverpool) and Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid).

“A morning full of surprises,” said Fedefutbol, the governing body of Costa Rican soccer, when Navas was revealed to the shortlist.

Voting to decide the winner is weighted equally between fans, journalists, national team coaches and captains, FIFA says. Click here to vote for Navas.

FIFA narrow the list down to three finalists, and the winner will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Zurich on December 17, 2020.

Related posts:

  1. Keylor Navas among PSG players reported to have coronavirus
  2. Keylor Navas vs. Real Madrid: A meeting worthy of Champions
  3. PSG storms back from two-goal deficit to clinch first place in Champions League group

You may be interested

Shirley Cruz golazo nominated for Goal of the Year award
La Sele
1151 views
La Sele
1151 views

Shirley Cruz golazo nominated for Goal of the Year award

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 25, 2020

Shirley Cruz's golazo with the Costa Rica women's national team has been selected as one of the world's best this…

‘Extremely active’ Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its end
Costa Rica
59 views
Costa Rica
59 views

‘Extremely active’ Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its end

The Tico Times - November 25, 2020

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which produced 13 hurricanes and a record-setting 30 named storms, is approaching its conclusion. The…

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday
Costa Rica
2146 views
Costa Rica
2146 views

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 25, 2020

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times! Here's the news you should know as a new day starts in Costa Rica.…

LATEST NEWS

Shirley Cruz goal for Costa Rica
La Sele

Shirley Cruz golazo nominated for Goal of the Year award

 - Nov 25, 2020
Hurricane Iota approaches Central America
Costa Rica

‘Extremely active’ Atlantic hurricane season is nearing its end

 - Nov 25, 2020
Costa Rica’s new Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on October 19, 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

 - Nov 25, 2020
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado
Costa Rica

Decarbonization will bring significant economic benefits to Costa Rica, study says

 - Nov 24, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, November 24

 - Nov 24, 2020
Cruise ships lined up at the Port of Limón.
Travel & Tourism

CDC advises ‘all people’ to avoid cruise ships, citing COVID risk

 - Nov 24, 2020