Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, November 23

November 23, 2020
A map showing Costa Rica's active coronavirus cases by canton.

A map showing Costa Rica's active coronavirus cases by canton. (via UNED.)

The Health Ministry now only holds coronavirus press conferences twice-weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays. As a result, our updates on other days contain less information.

Costa Rica has suffered 1,641 coronavirus-related deaths, according to official data released Monday by the Health Ministry. This represents 33 new deaths since Friday.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 132,295 total coronavirus cases, including 2,877 new cases since Friday. At least 81,336 people have been cleared as recovered, though this number lags weeks behind the actual figure.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 32.2 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data. 

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available. Visit the Costa Rican Presidency for the official list of coronavirus measures and alerts. 

