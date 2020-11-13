  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Campbell goal secures draw for Costa Rica against Qatar

November 13, 2020
Joel Campbell during Costa Rica's match against Qatar on November 13, 2020.

Joel Campbell during Costa Rica's match against Qatar on November 13, 2020. (via FEDEFUTBOL)

Joel Campbell’s 67th-minute goal secured a 1-1 draw for the Costa Rica men’s national soccer team in an international friendly against Qatar on Friday.

The winger’s left-footed finish was Costa Rica’s first goal scored this year. Watch the play below:

La Sele fell behind in the first half on a 42nd-minute penalty kick by Hassan Al-Haydos. (The penalty call was suspect, even from our not-so-impartial eyes.)

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup, for which Costa Rica hopes to qualify. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CONCACAF qualifiers for the tournament won’t begin until 2021.

The Ticos will take to the pitch again on Monday for a friendly against the Basque Country, an autonomous community in Spain that is not affiliated with FIFA or UEFA.

