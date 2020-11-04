Mexican authorities warn about flying Interjet as airline cancels flights

Interjet, a low-cost airline based in Mexico, canceled all of its Sunday flights and stranded thousands of passengers as reports surfaced that it had failed to pay for jet fuel.

Mexico’s Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) has advised against booking flights with the airline.

“INTERJET has been facing various problems in its commercial operation for several months, among them, the suspension of various international routes, the lack of payment to its personnel, the suspension of the license to operate the international air service to Canada and the embargo of bank accounts, goods and brands,” a notice from Profeco read.

The government agency says some 3,000 passengers were stranded due to the cancellations on October 31, November 1 and November 2.

“Under current conditions, INTERJET does not provide certainty, equity or legal security to consumers in their commercial relationship, with measures that guarantee the effectiveness and fulfillment of their obligations,” Profeco continued.

In a statement issued November 1, Interjet said regular operations would resume Tuesday. However, they have not issued any subsequent communications, and the airline’s website is current inoperable.

“Airlines have been most affected by the negative conditions provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Interjet said, adding that some of its planes were also undergoing maintenance.

Travel blog One Mile at a Time says Interjet flew just two one-way routes on Tuesday.

Before the pandemic, Interjet flew regularly between Costa Rica and Mexico. However, Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) says it’s still awaiting information from the airline about when — or, perhaps, if — Interjet will resume service.