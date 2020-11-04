Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Mexican authorities warn about flying Interjet as airline cancels flights

November 4, 2020
Juan Santamaría Airport

View from the international terminal at Juan Santamaría International Airport in 2019. (Jacob Spetzler / The Tico Times )

Interjet, a low-cost airline based in Mexico, canceled all of its Sunday flights and stranded thousands of passengers as reports surfaced that it had failed to pay for jet fuel.

Mexico’s Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) has advised against booking flights with the airline.

“INTERJET has been facing various problems in its commercial operation for several months, among them, the suspension of various international routes, the lack of payment to its personnel, the suspension of the license to operate the international air service to Canada and the embargo of bank accounts, goods and brands,” a notice from Profeco read.

The government agency says some 3,000 passengers were stranded due to the cancellations on October 31, November 1 and November 2.

“Under current conditions, INTERJET does not provide certainty, equity or legal security to consumers in their commercial relationship, with measures that guarantee the effectiveness and fulfillment of their obligations,” Profeco continued.

In a statement issued November 1, Interjet said regular operations would resume Tuesday. However, they have not issued any subsequent communications, and the airline’s website is current inoperable.

“Airlines have been most affected by the negative conditions provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Interjet said, adding that some of its planes were also undergoing maintenance.

Travel blog One Mile at a Time says Interjet flew just two one-way routes on Tuesday.

Before the pandemic, Interjet flew regularly between Costa Rica and Mexico. However, Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) says it’s still awaiting information from the airline about when — or, perhaps, if — Interjet will resume service.

Related posts:

  1. Airlines announce new flights to Costa Rica from US, Mexico
  2. Canadian carrier WestJet to add flights to Costa Rica from Calgary, Toronto
  3. Lufthansa to fly nonstop between Costa Rica and Germany

You may be interested

Indirect effects of Eta lead to at least 500 evacuated in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
25 views
Costa Rica
25 views

Indirect effects of Eta lead to at least 500 evacuated in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 4, 2020

At least 500 people have been evacuated to shelters in Costa Rica due to persistent heavy rainfall provoked by Hurricane…

Three dead as weakening Eta batters Nicaragua
Costa Rica
2413 views
Costa Rica
2413 views

Three dead as weakening Eta batters Nicaragua

Inti OCON / AFP - November 4, 2020

Hurricane Eta slowed to tropical storm speeds on Wednesday morning even as it pummeled Nicaragua, killing two people there and…

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday
Costa Rica
1919 views
Costa Rica
1919 views

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 4, 2020

Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times! We hope you're staying safe (and dry) this morning. Here's the local news you…

LATEST NEWS

The indirect effects of Hurricane Eta caused flooding in Costa Rica on November 4, 2020.
Costa Rica

Indirect effects of Eta lead to at least 500 evacuated in Costa Rica

 - Nov 04, 2020
A woman reacts as she looks at damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 4, 2020.
Costa Rica

Three dead as weakening Eta batters Nicaragua

 - Nov 04, 2020
Hurricane Eta was downgraded to a Category 2 on Tuesday evening.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Wednesday

 - Nov 04, 2020
Map of weather alerts in Costa Rica related to Hurricane Eta.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica warns of saturated soil, flooding due to indirect effects of Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 03, 2020
Women walk next to fallen trees as Hurricane Eta makes landfall in Bilwi, Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, on November 3, 2020.
Costa Rica

Furious Category 4 hurricane Eta smashes into Nicaragua

 - Nov 03, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases and deaths on November 3, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, November 3

 - Nov 03, 2020