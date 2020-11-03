Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets

Costa Rica Coffee Guide
November 3, 2020
Cat in a hat.

You could say she's a ... cat in a hat. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times )

If you’re invested in the U.S. elections, or if you have loved ones in Nicaragua or Honduras, or if someone you know has COVID-19, today may be quite stressful.

Please enjoy this picture of my cat wearing a hand-knit cap. (You could call her … the cat in the hat.) Feel free to share pictures of your pets on our Facebook.

Stay safe, everyone.

