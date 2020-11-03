Today is stressful. Let’s see pictures of your pets
If you’re invested in the U.S. elections, or if you have loved ones in Nicaragua or Honduras, or if someone you know has COVID-19, today may be quite stressful.
Please enjoy this picture of my cat wearing a hand-knit cap. (You could call her … the cat in the hat.) Feel free to share pictures of your pets on our Facebook.
Stay safe, everyone.
