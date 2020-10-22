Blockades are back: Protests block two roads Thursday [updated]

Update (9:30 a.m.): The Public Security Ministry (MSP) now says the blockade on the Interamericana Sur highway at Loma Verde de Pérez Zeledón has been lifted.

At Paso Canoas at the Panamanian border, negotiations are ongoing between protesters and the Foreign Trade Ministry.

Earlier Thursday, police cleared a blockade in Horquetas de Sarapiquí. During the operation, authorities detained six suspects, including two minors.

Our original story follows:

The Public Security Ministry said Thursday morning that protesters have blockaded two roads in Costa Rica:

Loma Verde de Pérez Zeledón (Interamericana Sur highway).

Canoas at the southern border.

The MSP press office did not immediately respond to questions regarding what actions authorities will take Thursday in response to the blockades.

Protests first began in late September against Costa Rica’s proposed negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and corresponding financial measures that included new taxes.

However, blockades had dissipated this week as the government withdrew its initial plans and sought dialogue with various sectors and community leaders across the country.

The Movimiento Rescate Nacional, which had led many of the protests earlier this month, said the current blockades do not correspond to them.

“Any blockade created at this time does not belong to the Movimiento Rescate Nacional,” they said. “Our fight is a peaceful one.”

Because blockades can change regularly, we recommend using Waze to plan your route — and a suitable backup — before driving.