Costa Rica to welcome tourists from anywhere in the world starting November 1

Tourists from anywhere in the world will be allowed to visit Costa Rica starting November 1.

On that date, Costa Rica will eliminate the current requirement that tourists come from an approved location, Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura announced Friday. Visitors will still need to purchase travel insurance and obtain a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Costa Rica.

Here are are the requirements to fly into Costa Rica on a commercial flight as a tourist starting November 1:

Fill out the electronic epidemiological HEALTH PASS form, available at https://salud.go.cr. This should be completed in the 48 hours before arrival in Costa Rica.

Complete an RT-PCR diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 with a negative result; the sample must have been taken within 72 hours of departure based on the first flight on the itinerary. Results must be in English or Spanish.

based on the first flight on the itinerary. Results must be in English or Spanish. Purchase Traveler’s Medical Insurance: International or purchased through the National Insurance Institute (INS) or Sagicor of Costa Rica, covering the duration of your stay in Costa Rica.

The INS and Sagicor policies are pre-approved and guaranteed to be accepted by Costa Rican authorities. If you choose to purchase an international policy, it must have:

Guaranteed coverage of medical expenses in the event of becoming ill with COVID-19 while in Costa Rica, for at least $50,000 USD.

Minimum coverage of $2,000 USD for lodging expenses issued as a result of the pandemic.

The changes announced Friday apply only to Costa Rica’s air borders; the land borders with Panama and Nicaragua remain closed.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.