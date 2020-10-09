Costa Rica authorizes flights from all Central American countries
Costa Rica announced Thursday that it will again receive flights from the other Central American countries, in a decision to expand the reopening of its borders since restrictions were first established in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Tourism Minister, Gustavo Segura, indicated that Costa Rica’s two major international airports will be permitted to receive Central American flights as of October 15.
The opening aims to “continue stimulating the reactivation of the tourist industry,” Segura said at a press conference.
The six Central American countries join Mexico, the United States, Canada, Uruguay, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and several Asian nations as countries from which citizens and residents can visit Costa Rica.
As a requirement, tourists must present a negative coronavirus test and obtain travel insurance that covers Covid-19 medical care and related lodging.
Segura highlighted that in 2019, Costa Rica received 145,000 visits from Central America, mainly Guatemala, El Salvador and Panama.
“They mostly represent business travelers, conventions and congresses (and) they often extend their stay to visit tourist attraction sites,” Segura said.
The minister also announced an extension of the visiting hours of the beaches from 05:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. to 04:00 a.m. GMT).
The beaches were completely closed as part of the measures to contain the pandemic last March, but the access hours have been gradually opened since July.
