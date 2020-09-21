Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica to participate in UN General Assembly this week

September 21, 2020
Carlos Alvarado speaks on climate change

Costa Rica's President, Carlos Alvarado Quesada speaks during the UN Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019 at the United Nations Headquaters in New York City. ((Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP))

President Carlos Alvarado will participate this week in the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Costa Rican Presidency announced. 

In a message to be delivered at the opening ceremony, Alvarado is expected to promote global peace and well-being, reflecting on the original goals of the United Nations. 

The Costa Rican leader is also scheduled to participate in 15 activities, including three forums chaired or co-chaired by the Central American country. 

Among Alvarado’s meetings are discussions with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and with the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

“The leaders will take advantage of the meeting to talk about the most relevant issues at this time for the world marked by the pandemic, and about possible collaborations between countries,” the Costa Rican Presidency says. 

Throughout the UN General Assembly, President Alvarado will also handle Costa Rican affairs from Casa Presidencial. 

The UN this year is celebrating its 75th anniversary; Costa Rica is among the original member states. 

The theme of this year’s meetings are, “The future we want, the United Nations we need,” with a focus on younger generations, according to the UN. Due to the pandemic, the event will be held online rather than in New York City. 

“Covid-19 is a stark reminder of the need for cooperation across borders, sectors and generations,” a UN preview of the meetings reads. “Our response will determine how fast the world recovers, whether we achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and how well we handle pressing challenges: from the climate crisis to pandemics, inequalities, new forms of violence, and rapid changes in technology and in our population.”

The UN’s focus on climate change has included high praise for Costa Rica. In 2019, the Central American country was named “Champion of the Earth” for its policy leadership related to environmental action. The organization said Costa Rica “has been a pioneer in the protection of peace and nature.”

Related posts:

  1. Alvarado promotes Costa Rica’s commitment to combating climate change during U.N. General Assembly
  2. At environmental forum, Costa Rica touts economic benefits of climate policy
  3. Costa Rica opens UN climate meeting with call for concrete actions

You may be interested

President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal
Costa Rica
798 views
Costa Rica
798 views

President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 21, 2020

The president of Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly expressed his displeasure with the Presidency's fiscal measures that are intended to help…

Costa Rica Coffee Pickers: A Day in the Life
Coffee
16 views
Coffee
16 views

Costa Rica Coffee Pickers: A Day in the Life

STEVEN HODEL - September 21, 2020

The Tarrazu region in Costa Rica is famed for producing rich cups of coffee full of chocolate, orange, and dried…

Managua airport resumes flights after coronavirus closure
Central America
491 views
Central America
491 views

Managua airport resumes flights after coronavirus closure

AFP - September 21, 2020

Managua's international airport on Saturday received its first commercial flight almost six months after airlines suspended routes as a precaution…

LATEST NEWS

Deputy Eduardo Cruickshank
Costa Rica

President of Legislative Assembly doesn’t see viability of Costa Rica’s IMF proposal

 - Sep 21, 2020
Coffee

Costa Rica Coffee Pickers: A Day in the Life

 - Sep 21, 2020
Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua, Nicaragua, as seen in 2017.
Central America

Managua airport resumes flights after coronavirus closure

 - Sep 21, 2020
An Air Canada flight. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Air Canada includes COVID-19 insurance with purchase of flight

 - Sep 21, 2020
Sloths are excellent swimmers
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: The aquatic lives of sloths

 - Sep 20, 2020
Immigration Police in Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica immigration offices to remain closed until October

 - Sep 19, 2020