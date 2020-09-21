Costa Rica to participate in UN General Assembly this week

President Carlos Alvarado will participate this week in the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Costa Rican Presidency announced.

In a message to be delivered at the opening ceremony, Alvarado is expected to promote global peace and well-being, reflecting on the original goals of the United Nations.

The Costa Rican leader is also scheduled to participate in 15 activities, including three forums chaired or co-chaired by the Central American country.

Among Alvarado’s meetings are discussions with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, and with the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

“The leaders will take advantage of the meeting to talk about the most relevant issues at this time for the world marked by the pandemic, and about possible collaborations between countries,” the Costa Rican Presidency says.

Throughout the UN General Assembly, President Alvarado will also handle Costa Rican affairs from Casa Presidencial.

The UN this year is celebrating its 75th anniversary; Costa Rica is among the original member states.

The theme of this year’s meetings are, “The future we want, the United Nations we need,” with a focus on younger generations, according to the UN. Due to the pandemic, the event will be held online rather than in New York City.

“Covid-19 is a stark reminder of the need for cooperation across borders, sectors and generations,” a UN preview of the meetings reads. “Our response will determine how fast the world recovers, whether we achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and how well we handle pressing challenges: from the climate crisis to pandemics, inequalities, new forms of violence, and rapid changes in technology and in our population.”

The UN’s focus on climate change has included high praise for Costa Rica. In 2019, the Central American country was named “Champion of the Earth” for its policy leadership related to environmental action. The organization said Costa Rica “has been a pioneer in the protection of peace and nature.”