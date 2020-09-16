Goodness Dental extends discounts into October

After six long months, Costa Rica is finally opening its borders to visitors from twenty US states as follows:

As of September 1: Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

As of September 15: Colorado, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan and Rhode Island.

As of October 1: California.

Throughout September, Goodness Dental, located in Escazú, a suburb of San Jose, offered a dental cleanings for only $75 USD and a generous 10% discount on all dental services. Due to the incredible popularity of this offer, Goodness Dental has agreed to extend this promotion through October 31, 2020.

Below is a listing of some of the most popular procedures with pricing after the 10% discount.

Titanium Dental Implant: $850.00 (Priced at $2000-$3000 in the USA)

Veneers (Porcelain or Zirconium) $475 (Priced at $1200 in the USA)

Dental Crown (over natural tooth): $475 (Priced at $1400 in the USA)

Dental Crown (over dental implant) $750.00 (Priced at $1800 in the USA)

Full Acrylic Denture: $675.00 (Priced at $1500 in the USA)

Teeth Whitening (at clinic): $350 (Priced at $750 in the USA)

Composite Fillings: $100 (Priced at $250-$400 in the USA)

Root Canal: $360 (Priced at $750 in the USA)

All September and October appointments will receive the 10% discount. Additional discounts are available for veterans and active military service personnel. Goodness Dental offers complimentary local transportation for all patients and nearly 4,000 square feet of the most advanced dental clinic space in Latin America. Advanced COVID protocols and equipment are employed for patient and staff safety.

Since 2017, Goodness Dental has been ranked as the best dental clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and Global Clinic Rating. On a global scale, out of 126,000 dental clinics around the world, Goodness Dental is ranked as one of the Top Five Dental Clinics in the World by Global Clinic Rating.

Costa Rica is one of the most attractive dental tourism destinations, combining high quality, affordable dental care with world-class tourism infrastructure and nature tourism. Patients routinely report savings of fifty to seventy percent when compared to pricing in the USA and Canada. Goodness Dental is compliant with ADA COVID protocols and is equipped with the latest technology to minimize viral contagion.

As of September 1, U.S. citizens from authorized states wishing to enter Costa Rica must complete a digital epidemiological health pass, obtain a negative PCR-RT coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their departure from the United States, and purchase travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19.

U.S. tourists must also demonstrate, via a valid driver’s license or State ID card, that they live in one of the authorized states. No forms of documentation establishing residency in these select states other than a valid driver’s license or State ID card will be accepted at this time. Accompanying minors are not required to have a driver’s license.

Patients are encouraged to call one of the clinic’s patient coordinators Toll Free to schedule September or October dental care. Please mention the Tico Times to receive the special 10% discount.

Dr. Peter Aborn: 866-218-1036: peter.aborn@goodnessdental.com

Dr. Carlos Fiorito: 866-260-5196: carlos.fiorito@goodnessdental.com

Dr. Karen Yurell: 866-367-6835: karen.yurell@goodnessdental.com

Ana Lucia Morales, CPC: 888-256-1768: ana.morales@goodnessdental.com

Milena Chaves, CPC: 866-406-2744: milena.chaves@goodnessdental.com

— Patrick Goodness, CEO, Goodness Dental

Goodness Dental is an American-owned dental clinic and is ranked as the #1 Dental Clinic in Costa Rica by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and GCR.org.

This story was sponsored by Goodness Dental.