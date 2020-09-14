Independence torch travels through Costa Rica
The Central American independence torch arrived in Costa Rica on Sunday morning.
In a small ceremony at the Peñas Blancas border post, Education Minister Guiselle Cruz Maduro received the flame from her Nicaraguan counterpart.
The torch has traveled the same path for more than 50 years, but this year, it’s making some small diversions. The flame will visit three health centers in a tribute to the medical personnel who have been on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
The first stop was in La Cruz, Guanacaste; on Monday, the torch will reach the coronavirus hospital in San José (CEACO); later that day, it’ll be taken to the Health Ministry.
Finally, as is a September 14 tradition, President Carlos Alvarado will receive the torch from a student and light a cauldron with the flames of freedom in Cartago.
